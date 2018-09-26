Jared Wilson-Frame is set to have a new role this season for the Pitt basketball team: being a leader.

Last season, the junior college transfer came in and finished as the team’s top scorer with 13.3 points per game. As a newcomer, he wasn’t expected to lead the young Pitt basketball team.

That is going to change this season. Wilson-Frame is the lone returning senior, and just one of two seniors overall on the roster joining graduate transfer Sidy N’dir. For his part, Wilson-Frame is up to that new role.

“The first conversation I had with Coach Capel that was one of things he implemented in my mind early on was just being a vocal leader,” Wilson-Frame said. “Being a leader on the court and setting examples off the court as well.”

With three freshmen and five sophomores on the team, Pitt could use a player it can lean on when things start to get difficult throughout the course of a game and the season.

“Jared’s been terrific,” said first-year head coach Jeff Capel. “Since I got here he’s bought in, that doesn’t mean he’s done everything right, but he’s done most things right.”

Entering last season, Wilson-Frame was a highly-touted junior college transfer. Despite finishing as the team’s leading scorer, he had an up-and-down season. His shot selection drew criticism and was focused primarily on scoring more than other aspects of the game. Capel wants to see him unlock more parts of his game going into the season.

“There’s a lot Jared can do, Capel said. “The thing we’ve talked about is being efficient and he should be a guy that’s a really efficient player and do more than just shoot.”

Another way Wilson-Frame has looked to advance his game this year is physically. Last season he played at around 240-pounds. He noted that he was down to around 220-pounds for this season. That change came from within, as he was inspired after seeing teammates Kene Chukwuku and Malik Ellison working out heavily once he got back to school in the summer.

“I looked at myself and I was like, ‘I need to get working.’ This is my last year, this is a new year, new system, new coach, new surroundings,” Wilson-Frame said. “So all the things that reminded me of the past, I told myself I had to get rid of that stuff then I just sat down and talked to G (Strength and conditioning coach Garry Christopher) for a long time and just told him I’m trying to change.”

That change has not gone unnoticed to his teammates.

“He’s made a huge emphasis on his body from last year to this year,” Pitt junior forward Malik Ellison explained. “You can just tell on the court, he’s moving faster, moving quicker, he’s jumping higher. He’s getting more lift on his jump shot, so now he’s more consistent. I think the more he just continues to keep his body in shape it’ll benefit him and also help our team out as well.”