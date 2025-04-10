Full 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game rosters

The 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, a 1 p.m. kickoff, and while the game won't be "live," it will be lively.
The Blue and Gold teams were decided on Wednesday, and after the seniors were drafted by the coaching staff, the remainder of the rosters were selected by the senior leaders.
Here's what we've got:
Blue
QB - Mason Heintschel, Julian Dugger
A lot may have been made over Heintschel being the first quarterback selected in the draft, but I wouldn't look too deeply into it. Dugger, a camp standout, is likely going to get a half, and Heintschel will then get the other.
I'm eager to see what they can do.
RB - Ja'Kyrian Turner
"Boosie" Turner is going to be a busy man. With the injuries in the running backs room, and with a smaller running backs room to begin with, he's the only running back on the Blue team as it stands.
He's been a camp darling, and this will be the first chance to see him in a "live" scenario.
TE - Jake Overman, Max Hunt
The veteran Blue team captain and the early enrollee. A nice mix. Overman is the top tight end on the roster with Gavin Bartholomew off to the NFL, and Hunt is an intriguing receiving-first youngster.
Hunt could get an extended run as the game wears on. There isn't much Overman has to prove.
WR - Bryce Yates, Tyreek Robinson, Cataurus Hicks, Zion Fowler-El
Now this is an intriguing unit. Hicks and Fowler-El have been camp standouts, taking advantage of some injuries, and Robinson - who has been sidelined at times, too - is a player who should have a big season in the offense. All three have a chance to crack the starting lineup, not just the rotation.
Yates is an early enrollee who has a chance to turn some heads with a strong showing.
OL - Tai Ray, Terrence Enos, Keith Gouveia, Isaiah Montgomery, Jiavani Cooley, Brody Riffe, Caleb Holmes
This is the second unit. Ray, Enos, Gouveia, Montgomery and Cooley, from left to right. There are some injuries that impact the formation, but these are the players who will be slid into the lineup in the event of injuries - and in recent seasons, injuries have been unavoidable.
DE - Nate Temple, Jimmy Scott, Maverick Gracio, Juju Anderson,
Scott should be a whole lot better in his second season as a starter, coming off a season in which he led the defensive ends with six sacks, and Temple is likely the oldest, most experienced player on the roster.
Gracio is an interesting one. I like his game a lot, and with a chance to go at the first-team offensive line, he has a chance to really impress.
DL - Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James, Ty Yuhas
FitzSimmons and James are the current starting duo on the inside, so I think Yuhas is in a good spot to earn a whole lot of reps as the game wears on. He's in a deep unit, and I don't think he's going to crack it next season, but his development this spring is trending upward.
LB - Braylan Lovelace, Kyle Louis, Jayden Bonsu, Justin Thompson, Luke DelGaudio, Drew Foster
There are a couple of questions here.
How long will Louis be in the game? Is Bonsu going to play at all? (He's questionable but likely to play). Lovelace is the leader at Mike linebacker, and Louis is the best player on the roster. Two sure things.
Bonsu is in the mix at Star linebacker, but the competition for Louis' backup is fierce.
CB - Shadarian Harrison, Tamon Lynum, Nigel Maynard
Lynum, one of the Blue team captains, is joined by a couple of young risers. I think Harrison is either CB3 or 4 right now, and he's waited his turn (and done good work on special teams) to get the chance. Maynard is younger, but he's in his second spring.
S - Kavir Bains-Marquez, Jesse Anderson, Matt Amofa
I've heard that Bains-Marquez is a hard hitter and has a few takeaway stickers on his helmet. I don't know where he slots into the equation yet, likely as the third safety in the rotation, but he has the feel of a Tylar Wiltz-type of player. Anderson is another hard hitter who is growing into more of a leadership role this spring.
K - Sam Carpenter
P - Cade Dowd
LS - Nilay Upadhyayula
Injured - Jackson Brown, Mo Schmoranzer, Deuce Spann, Poppi Williams, Benny Haselrig, Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz, Rashad Battle, Nick Lapi, Davin Brewton, Denim Cook, John Glenn
Gold
QB - Eli Holstein, David Lynch
How long will Holstein stay in the game? Pat Narduzzi sort of implied that he isn't 100% earlier this week, as he's come back from an injury that forced him out of the Louisville game and led to missed games against Boston College and Toledo.
I don't think we'll see a whole lot of Holstein, but I also don't know what to fully expect with just three scholarship quarterbacks.
RB - Justin Cook, Juelz Goff
Goff is questionable, but Narduzzi said that Goff will fight to be on the field, and I find it hard to believe that the Panthers will want to go into the game with just two running backs total (man, there are a lot of injuries).
I really like what Goff can offer, and Cook has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given this spring.
WR - Kenny Johnson, Andy Jean, Tony Kinsler, Caden Smith, Cam Sapp
Johnson is a sure thing, and I know he's itching to get onto the field in some "live" action, but his Gold teammates are the intriguing ones in this instance. Jean has done a good job since arriving over the winter, and I'm very interested to see how his bond with Holstein has grown.
Kinsler and Sapp have both made plays since arriving this winter as early enrollees, and if I had to pick one of the freshmen to make an immediate impact, I'd pick Kinsler.
TE - Malachi Thomas, Truitt Brown
Overman is the veteran leader in the room, but Thomas is going to have a role. He flashed some potential last season as a true freshman, and with a whole offseason under his belt, I'd expect a much bigger impact this season.
OL - Jeff Persi, Kendall Stanley, Lyndon Cooper, BJ Williams, Ryan Baer, Akram Elnagmi, Graysen Riffe
Here's the top offensive line unit. There are some injuries, which is why I think Stanley is playing on the inside, but I also wonder if it's not a case of the coaching staff trying to find a way to get both players on the field.
It's a unit with a whole lot of size, and they'll have a nice challenge against Scott, FitzSimmons and James. I'm eager to see how it plays out.
DE - Blaine Spires, Jaeden Moore, Joey Zelinsky, Zach Zollers
If there's one player I'm most excited to watch on Saturday, it's Moore. He's done a very good job adapting to life in Pittsburgh, and I think his breakout potential is growing stronger by the day. It's also a nice matchup against the second team line.
Spires has worked his way back from an offseason injury and should be good to go on Saturday, and Zelinsky is another guy who is questionable, but I think he's going to play, too. The Gold defensive line could be difference makers.
DL - Francis Brewu, Jahsear Whittington, Isaiah Neal
Here's an exciting trio. Prepare for a whole lot of all three youngsters. Neal has been around for a few seasons, and while he's also questionable, he is more than likely going to play.
Brewu and Whittington came in together, and they're both big, strong, aggressive linemen who fit the scheme perfectly. I mean, Brewu benches nearly 500 pounds.
LB - Jeremiah Marcelin, Cam Lindsey, Emmanuel Taylor, Abe Ibrahim
Marcelin and Lindsey are the future of the linebacking corps, and they're pushing for playing time sooner rather than later, which is impressive considering who they're lining up behind.
Marcelin is a Mike, Lindsey is a Star, and they're going to get a lot of reps Saturday - and maybe even this season.
CB - Rashan Murray, Shawn Lee Jr., Davion Pritchard
Murray is questionable, and I don't know if he's going to play, but he's looked good since arriving this winter. He's a long, athletic cornerback who is likely the CB3 right now. But Lee has impressed as an early enrollee, too, boasting a whole bunch of takeaway stickers.
S - Javon McIntyre, Cruce Brookins, Josh Guerrier
There's a good chance McIntyre and Brookins are the starting safety duo in the season opener, and Guerrier is another early enrollee who has played well since arriving. It might not be the more experienced cornerback duo, but the safeties are very solid.
K - James London
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nico Crawford
Injured - Adham Abouraya, Ryan Carretta, Derrick Davis, Censere Lee, Mason Lindsay, Desmond Reid, Rasheem Biles, Allen Bryant, Jake Renda, Zach Crothers, Cam Monteiro, Caleb Williams, Jacob Sassic, Amah Agwu