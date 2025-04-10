Full 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game rosters

The Blue and Gold teams were decided on Wednesday, and after the seniors were drafted by the coaching staff, the remainder of the rosters were selected by the senior leaders.

The 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, a 1 p.m. kickoff, and while the game won't be "live," it will be lively.

Blue

QB - Mason Heintschel, Julian Dugger

A lot may have been made over Heintschel being the first quarterback selected in the draft, but I wouldn't look too deeply into it. Dugger, a camp standout, is likely going to get a half, and Heintschel will then get the other.

I'm eager to see what they can do.

RB - Ja'Kyrian Turner

"Boosie" Turner is going to be a busy man. With the injuries in the running backs room, and with a smaller running backs room to begin with, he's the only running back on the Blue team as it stands.

He's been a camp darling, and this will be the first chance to see him in a "live" scenario.

TE - Jake Overman, Max Hunt

The veteran Blue team captain and the early enrollee. A nice mix. Overman is the top tight end on the roster with Gavin Bartholomew off to the NFL, and Hunt is an intriguing receiving-first youngster.

Hunt could get an extended run as the game wears on. There isn't much Overman has to prove.

WR - Bryce Yates, Tyreek Robinson, Cataurus Hicks, Zion Fowler-El

Now this is an intriguing unit. Hicks and Fowler-El have been camp standouts, taking advantage of some injuries, and Robinson - who has been sidelined at times, too - is a player who should have a big season in the offense. All three have a chance to crack the starting lineup, not just the rotation.

Yates is an early enrollee who has a chance to turn some heads with a strong showing.

OL - Tai Ray, Terrence Enos, Keith Gouveia, Isaiah Montgomery, Jiavani Cooley, Brody Riffe, Caleb Holmes

This is the second unit. Ray, Enos, Gouveia, Montgomery and Cooley, from left to right. There are some injuries that impact the formation, but these are the players who will be slid into the lineup in the event of injuries - and in recent seasons, injuries have been unavoidable.

DE - Nate Temple, Jimmy Scott, Maverick Gracio, Juju Anderson,

Scott should be a whole lot better in his second season as a starter, coming off a season in which he led the defensive ends with six sacks, and Temple is likely the oldest, most experienced player on the roster.

Gracio is an interesting one. I like his game a lot, and with a chance to go at the first-team offensive line, he has a chance to really impress.

DL - Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James, Ty Yuhas

FitzSimmons and James are the current starting duo on the inside, so I think Yuhas is in a good spot to earn a whole lot of reps as the game wears on. He's in a deep unit, and I don't think he's going to crack it next season, but his development this spring is trending upward.

LB - Braylan Lovelace, Kyle Louis, Jayden Bonsu, Justin Thompson, Luke DelGaudio, Drew Foster

There are a couple of questions here.

How long will Louis be in the game? Is Bonsu going to play at all? (He's questionable but likely to play). Lovelace is the leader at Mike linebacker, and Louis is the best player on the roster. Two sure things.

Bonsu is in the mix at Star linebacker, but the competition for Louis' backup is fierce.

CB - Shadarian Harrison, Tamon Lynum, Nigel Maynard

Lynum, one of the Blue team captains, is joined by a couple of young risers. I think Harrison is either CB3 or 4 right now, and he's waited his turn (and done good work on special teams) to get the chance. Maynard is younger, but he's in his second spring.

S - Kavir Bains-Marquez, Jesse Anderson, Matt Amofa

I've heard that Bains-Marquez is a hard hitter and has a few takeaway stickers on his helmet. I don't know where he slots into the equation yet, likely as the third safety in the rotation, but he has the feel of a Tylar Wiltz-type of player. Anderson is another hard hitter who is growing into more of a leadership role this spring.

K - Sam Carpenter

P - Cade Dowd

LS - Nilay Upadhyayula

Injured - Jackson Brown, Mo Schmoranzer, Deuce Spann, Poppi Williams, Benny Haselrig, Josh Altsman, Adam Howanitz, Rashad Battle, Nick Lapi, Davin Brewton, Denim Cook, John Glenn