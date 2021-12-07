Mark Whipple resigns as Pitt offensive coordinator

Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned this morning from his position as offensive coordinator according to the University of Pittsburgh. The news of the resignation was first reported by Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and the school later confirmed.

“During his three seasons at Pitt, Mark Whipple was a great asset for our entire football program,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed. I am very grateful for Mark’s time in Pittsburgh, both personally as well as professionally, and I wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

Whipple, 64, has been the Pitt offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. His resignation is immediate, and he will not coach the team in the Peach Bowl game on December 30th against Michigan State.

The resignation by Whipple comes just days after Pitt's ACC Championship 45-21 win over Wake Forest. The Panthers had just completed an 11-2 campaign and quarterback Kenny Pickett was named a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy last night.

Whipple has guided the Pitt offense to new heights in the 2021 season. The Panthers have the nation's third-highest scoring offense at 43 points per game. Under Whipple's tutelage Pickett has grown into one of the top players in college football with 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns on the season.

The abrupt nature of Whipple leaves Pitt without an offensive coordinator not only for the bowl game, but also for the final week ahead of the early signing period for the class of 2022. Whipple was reportedly out visiting Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and offered the quarterback a scholarship.

Whipple began his coaching career in 1980, and has had stops at nearly every level of the sport, from coaching UMass to an FCS title, to coaching Ben Roethlisberger as an offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many had suspected Whipple may be nearing the end of his career, but the abrupt nature of his departure raises questions about the potential of him taking a different position.