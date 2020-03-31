Whipple offers 2021 Texas QB
Lake Travis High School was one of the top teams in Texas during the 2019 football season. The Cavaliers were led on offense by quarterback Hudson Card, a 2020 four-star that signed to play with Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news