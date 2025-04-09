WATCH: Dugger, Kinsler, Brewu talk end of spring ball

Pitt drafted its teams for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game, and despite some injuries, it's an intriguing matchup.
Pitt concluded its spring practice slate at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday, the final one of the spring.
Welcome to the Redshirt Diaries Part II. Tuesday's edition was already too long and people have asked if I could
A trio of Pitt football players, Julian Dugger, Tony Kinsler and Francis Brewu, spoke to the media following practice.
Pitt has lost another player to the transfer portal as Papa Amadou Kante has left following two seasons.
Pitt drafted its teams for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game, and despite some injuries, it's an intriguing matchup.
Pitt concluded its spring practice slate at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday, the final one of the spring.
Welcome to the Redshirt Diaries Part II. Tuesday's edition was already too long and people have asked if I could