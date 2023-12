MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Pitt Panthers improved to 6-3 on the young season on Wednesday night after crushing West Virginia by a score of 80-63. Pitt received a career performance from senior Blake Hinson, who scored 29 points and made nine three-pointers. William Jeffress came off the bench to grab a team-high nine rebounds. Those two, along with Pitt head coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after the game. Here is video from that session.