The Pitt Panthers fell to Louisville on Saturday afternoon by a score of 82-78 at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt held a late one-point advantage with three minutes remaining, but Louisville's late surge and clutch shot making propelled them forward in this key ACC showdown.

Following the game, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel along with senior guard Damian Dunn met with the media. Additionally, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey and Reyne Smith spoke as well.

Here is video from that session.