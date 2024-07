The Pitt basketball team has been working out over the summer in Oakland, and on Thursday transfers Cam Corhen and Damian Dunn met the media for the first time as members of the program. Corhen and Dunn joined the Panthers this offseason and shed light on the culture they have seen in their first few months at Pitt. The duo also discussed the freshman class, Jeff Capel, and more.

Here is video from the session.