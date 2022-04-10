Two races for Slovis: The starting job and an ACC ring

Kedon Slovis didn’t come to Pitt for the weather, although he has gotten glimpses of all four seasons since he arrived as as transfer from USC in January.

He also didn’t come to Pitt just because his girlfriend is a soccer player for the Panthers, although that certainly didn’t hurt Pitt’s chances of landing him out of the transfer portal.

Kedon Slovis came to Pitt to win the starting quarterback job and lead the Panthers in their efforts to follow up the 2021 ACC championship with even more success. And after 15 spring practices - 14 practices and Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game - the former Trojan is more convinced than ever about Pitt.

“I think the sky’s the limit for this team,” Slovis said Saturday. “We have a lot of aspirations. We talk about winning the ACC, but you can go further than that. You can talk about a lot of great things. We have to get the details right. We have to get a lot better this offseason. If we do that, I think the sky’s the limit.”

Slovis got a taste of Pitt’s success Saturday morning when, during a team breakfast at Heinz Field, the players and coaches received their ACC championship rings.

Not all the players and coaches, of course. Slovis is one of three transfers who, along with seven freshmen, enrolled at Pitt in January. So he, his fellow newcomers, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and receivers coach Tiquan Underwood had to watch while the rings were presented.

“Me and Coach Underwood kind of sitting next to each other thinking, ‘Man, we need to get one for ourselves and everyone else, too,’” Slovis said. “It’s great and the energy’s great. Guys are excited, but the thing is, we’re not complacent with that; we want to get even better and we want to strive for bigger and better things. That’s a championship mindset and that’s what we have here, and I’m really fortunate to be a part of it.”