Alliance 412 launches to facilitate NIL for Pitt student-athletes

As the era of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities moves toward its one-year anniversary, a group of Pitt supporters has mobilized to help the Panthers capitalize.

Founded by Pitt grad Chris Bickell, who donated $20 million to the Panthers’ football program last year, Alliance 412 was launched this spring to facilitate NIL opportunities for Pitt student-athletes across all sports.

“The mission of the alliance is to connect, create and care, to put it in a nutshell,” Alliance 412 chief creative officer Frances Reimers told Panther-Lair.com. “The collective was established to help connect Pitt student-athletes connect with business opportunities for NIL opportunities, but in addition, we have a creative arm, which is actually helping to execute these NIL opportunities if needed. So if the student-athlete needs creative assistance to fulfill the obligations of their NIL opportunities, we have those capabilities. On the other side, if a business is interested in developing NIL opportunities but doesn’t perhaps have the staff or the creative vision to decide how they would utilize a student-athlete, we’re there to assist.

“But the collective is also there to be an ambassador of the University of Pittsburgh and the city of Pittsburgh everywhere our team goes, but also helping these student-athletes being better at life skills and job readiness skills so that they go out into the world as an athlete or otherwise learning how to best represent themselves and the University of Pittsburgh.”

At this stage, Alliance 412 is led by Bickell, who serves as CEO; chief operating officer Jeff Goldberg; and Reimers, who leads a team of seven “writers, designers and videographers” on the creative side.

A Wyoming graduate, Reimers is no stranger to Pitt or the creative side of building brands for student-athletes. She is currently the head of marketing for Aaron Donald’s AD99 Solutions Foundation in addition to her own company, Firestarter, which has operated in the “brand space” for the last six years.

With Reimers’ expertise, Goldberg’s organizational skills and Bickell’s leadership and dedication to Pitt, Alliance 412 is positioned to serve a valuable function for Pitt student-athletes.

“University of Pittsburgh Athletics builds champions,” Bickell said in a released statement. “We at Alliance 412 are extending that culture by proving world-class NIL opportunities and creative for Pitt student-athletes.”