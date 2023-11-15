The Pitt coaches didn't make any changes to the official two-deep this week, but there are plenty of personnel items to dig into. Here's a look at the depth chart.

Offense Pos. Player Player Player QB Christian Veilleux Nate Yarnell Phil Jurkovec RB C'Bo Flemister OR Rodney Hammond Daniel Carter Derrick Davis WR Bub Means Jake McConnachie Lamar Seymore WR Konata Mumpfield Zion Fowler-El Israel Polk WR Daejon Reynolds OR Kenny Johnson Che Nwabuko

TE Gavin Bartholomew Karter Johnson OR Malcolm Epps Jake Renda LT Branson Taylor Jackson Brown LG Jake Kradel Blake Zubovic Jason Collier C Terrence Moore Jake Kradel RG BJ Williams OR Jason Collier Isaiah Montgomery RT Ryan Baer Terrence Enos

- In the loss to Syracuse, the Pitt coaches used their eighth unique starting combination on the offensive line in ten games with Branson Taylor at left tackle, Jake Kradel at left guard, Terrence Moore at center, Jason Collier at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle. Taylor, Moore and Baer played the entire game, but there was some rotation at the guard spots. According to Pro Football Focus, Kradel and Blake Zubovic played 37 snaps each and Collier played 26. The coaches lined up Collier with Kradel and with Zubovic, and the two super-senior guards also played together as well. - Among the skill players, Bub Means played all but two snaps on offense and Konata Mumpfield only missed eight snaps, per PFF. Kenny Johnson and Daejon Reynolds played 21 snaps each. - After Gavin Bartholomew left the game with an injury in the second half, Malcolm Epps ended up with 23 snaps - the most he played in any game this season. - Rodney Hammond more than doubled C’Bo Flemister in snaps, while Daniel Carter saw double-digit snaps for the second week in a row after playing seven or fewer in the previous five games.

Defense Pos. Player Player Player DE Dayon Hayes Samuel Okunlola Nahki Johnson DT Deandre Jules Devin Danielson Sean FitzSimmons DT David Green Tyler Bentley Elliot Donald DE Nate Temple Bam Brima Jimmy Scott Star Solomon DeShields Kyle Louis MLB Shayne Simon Brandon George Money Bangally Kamara Braylan Lovelace OR Nick Lapi

CB Marquis Williams OR A.J. Woods CB M.J. Devonshire Ryland Gandy SS Donovan McMillon Stephon Hall FS Javon McIntyre Philllip O'Brien

- At defensive end, Dayon Hayes and Nate Temple started for the fifth consecutive game on Saturday and the eighth time in 10 games. But while Hayes led the ends in snaps, Samuel Okunlola was second in reps and Bam Brima also out-snapped Temple. The only other defensive end to log snaps on defense was Nahki Johnson, who played three. - Similarly at defensive tackle, David Green and Tyler Bentley started but Green and Deandre Jules led the position in snaps. Devin Danielson and Bentley were tied for third-most snaps, although Danielson left the game in the third quarter. The only other defensive tackle to get on the field was Sean FitzSimmons, who played eight snaps, per PFF. - Brandon George’s climb continued on Saturday. One week after logging a career-high 41 snaps on defense against Florida State, George played 38 defensive snaps against Syracuse. That was the fourth-most among the linebackers - trailing Solomon DeShields, Shayne Simon and Bangally Kamara - but still represents an increase in his workload. - Freshmen Jordan Bass (22 snaps) and Braylan Lovelace (14) also saw playing time, as did redshirt freshman Kyle Louis (12 snaps). - The Pitt coaches changed the starting pairing at cornerback for the third time in three games on Saturday. After starting M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams in six out of the first seven games, the staff went with Devonshire and A.J. Woods in the loss at Notre Dame; Woods and Williams against Florida State; and then back to Devonshire and Williams against Syracuse. - Ultimately, Williams played the most snaps of the corners, followed by Woods and then Devonshire, although there was only a five-snap difference between Williams and Devonshire, according to PFF. - Ryland Gandy and Tamarion Crumpley also saw action at cornerback at Yankee Stadium.