Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday. Here's a look at the official two-deep.

There were no changes on the depth chart from the one released last week, but just as the North Carolina game deviated from the official two-deep, so too will the plan for this Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that Matt Goncalves will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Goncalves was hurt In the Week Three loss at West Virginia and missed this past week's game against North Carolina.

- Goncalves was replaced at left tackle in the UNC game by Branson Taylor, who slid over from right tackle. Ryan Baer then stepped in to start at right tackle against the Tar Heels.

- Pitt also played the UNC game without center Jake Kradel, who was out due to injury. Terrence Moore replaced Kradel and made his first career start.

- And while BJ Williams and Jason Collier are listed as OR starters at right guard, Collier has started the last two games there. Williams started the Week Two loss to Cincinnati but did not travel to West Virginia due to injury. He did play on two possessions against North Carolina.