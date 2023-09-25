News More News
Two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for Virginia Tech week

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday. Here's a look at the official two-deep.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Phil Jurkovec

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

RB

Rodney Hammond

C'Bo Flemister OR

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps OR

Jake Renda

LT

Matt Goncalves

Ryan Baer

LG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier


C

Jake Kradel

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams OR

Jason Collier

Isaiah Montgomery

RT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

There were no changes on the depth chart from the one released last week, but just as the North Carolina game deviated from the official two-deep, so too will the plan for this Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that Matt Goncalves will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Goncalves was hurt In the Week Three loss at West Virginia and missed this past week's game against North Carolina.

- Goncalves was replaced at left tackle in the UNC game by Branson Taylor, who slid over from right tackle. Ryan Baer then stepped in to start at right tackle against the Tar Heels.

- Pitt also played the UNC game without center Jake Kradel, who was out due to injury. Terrence Moore replaced Kradel and made his first career start.

- And while BJ Williams and Jason Collier are listed as OR starters at right guard, Collier has started the last two games there. Williams started the Week Two loss to Cincinnati but did not travel to West Virginia due to injury. He did play on two possessions against North Carolina.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Nahki Johnson

Samuel Okunlola

DT

Devin Danielson

Deandre Jules

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

David Green

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi

CB

A.J. Woods OR

Marquis Williams

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Donovan McMillon

Stephon Hall

FS

Javon McIntyre

Phillip O'Brien

Pitt did not make any changes to the depth chart on defense, but It's worth noting that linebacker Bangally Kamara did not play against North Carolina after he left the West Virginia game with an injury.

Kamara was replaced at Money linebacker on Saturday night by Solomon DeShields, who shifted over from Star. Kyle Louis stepped in at Star linebacker to make his first career start.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods OR

Kenny Johnson

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
