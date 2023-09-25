Two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for Virginia Tech week
Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday. Here's a look at the official two-deep.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Rodney Hammond
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
Daniel Carter
|
Derrick Davis
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds
|
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Malcolm Epps OR
Jake Renda
|
LT
|
Matt Goncalves
|
Ryan Baer
|
LG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
Jason Collier
|
|
C
|
Jake Kradel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
BJ Williams OR
|
Jason Collier
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
RT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Terrence Enos
There were no changes on the depth chart from the one released last week, but just as the North Carolina game deviated from the official two-deep, so too will the plan for this Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.
Pat Narduzzi announced on Monday that Matt Goncalves will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Goncalves was hurt In the Week Three loss at West Virginia and missed this past week's game against North Carolina.
- Goncalves was replaced at left tackle in the UNC game by Branson Taylor, who slid over from right tackle. Ryan Baer then stepped in to start at right tackle against the Tar Heels.
- Pitt also played the UNC game without center Jake Kradel, who was out due to injury. Terrence Moore replaced Kradel and made his first career start.
- And while BJ Williams and Jason Collier are listed as OR starters at right guard, Collier has started the last two games there. Williams started the Week Two loss to Cincinnati but did not travel to West Virginia due to injury. He did play on two possessions against North Carolina.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Nahki Johnson
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Deandre Jules
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
David Green
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Nate Temple
|
Bam Brima
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
|
Nick Lapi
|
CB
|
A.J. Woods OR
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Stephon Hall
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Phillip O'Brien
Pitt did not make any changes to the depth chart on defense, but It's worth noting that linebacker Bangally Kamara did not play against North Carolina after he left the West Virginia game with an injury.
Kamara was replaced at Money linebacker on Saturday night by Solomon DeShields, who shifted over from Star. Kyle Louis stepped in at Star linebacker to make his first career start.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
A.J. Woods OR
Kenny Johnson
|
Bub Means
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter