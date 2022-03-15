Three-star RB eyeing Pitt visit
Christopher Johnson is one of the top running backs in Florida for the class of 2023. He checks in at 5’11” and 182-pounds and currently boasts 13 offers. Pitt offered Johnson back in November and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news