The Weekend Recap: 6/6/2022 - Commitments, commitments and more commitments

Pitt football landed six commitments over the weekend and Pitt hoops got one of its own as the Panthers opened June with a bang. On the Weekend Recap, we're breaking down all the new commits and everything else that happened over the weekend.

We'll be posting a new Weekend Recap every Monday morning on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a Weekend Recap, our Friday conversation interviews or the live Panther-Lair Show on Wednesday nights.