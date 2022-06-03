Pitt adds JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly

Pitt secured a commitment this evening from Cashius McNeilly, a 6’4” shooting guard out of Northern Oklahoma College in the junior college ranks. McNeilly averaged 10 points per game this past season.

McNeilly is a native of Canada and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. He initially started his career at Texas A&M, but took a medical redshirt as a freshman. McNeilly then transferred to TCU at the beginning of this past school year, but did not suit up for the Horned Frogs and ended up at a junior college.

He had previously committed to the University of Maryland earlier this year, but the coaching change there allowed for him to open up his recruitment. Earlier this week he took an official visit to Pitt, and has now committed to Jeff Capel’s program.

McNeilly’s commitment helps finalize the roster. He is set to be the 12th scholarship player on the team, meaning Capel and his staff have one open spot to fill out the roster before the start of next season.

Pitt is already slated to have six newcomers on the team, and McNeilly now becomes the seventh new face to join the team. He joins a group of newcomers that includes guards Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott, along with forwards Fede Federiko, Blake Hinson, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.

Federiko and McNeilly were teammates this past season in junior college.

The Panthers welcome back All-ACC honorable mention pick John Hugley to highlight the newcomers, along with second-leading scorer Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande, who missed all of last season with an injury.

Pitt needed some help on the perimeter and that was an area of emphasis this offseason. The Panthers were dead last in the ACC in three-pointers made last year with only 172. Cummings and Elliott were expected to help bolster those numbers, and McNeilly should add to that as well. He connected on 43% of his three’s this past season.

Pitt’s roster is finally pieced together for the most part, and one roster spot remains. The Panthers did previously host Seikou Sisoho Jawara, a transfer showing guard out of Weber State, but the past two roster additions — Elliott and McNeilly — are both shooting guards as well. It remains to be seen how Capel intends to use that final spot as the team gets ready for the 2022-23 season.