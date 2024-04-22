After multiple post-spring transfers, here's a look at the latest update to Pitt's 2024 Scholarship Board.

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

We previously published an updated Scholarship Board before the start of spring camp; since then, five players have been removed.

Dayon Hayes, Solomon DeShields, Christian Veilleux and Antonio Camon all left Pitt for the transfer portal, while Nate Temple was removed after suffering an injury that ended his season and his career.

With those five players no longer on Pitt’s scholarship roster, the Panthers are currently projected to have 88 scholarship players in the fall. That’s still three over the NCAA limit of 85, but there are plenty of options for getting to - and under - that number.

Of note are three players who went on scholarship last August after beginning their careers as walk-ons: wide receiver Jake McConnachie, linebacker Nick Lapi and punter Caleb Junko. Walk-ons who get scholarships often do so with the understanding that those are one-year scholarships and could be non-renewed the next season.

And, of course, there are likely to be at least a few players who consider their situation on the depth chart and decide to enter the transfer portal before it closes again next Tuesday.

As far as positions, the loss of Veilleux takes a veteran quarterback off the roster, but Pitt is still projected to have four scholarship players there, which should be enough. The rest of the offensive position groups - six running backs, 12 receivers, five tight ends and 18 offensive linemen - all seem to have adequate numbers.

The real numbers crunches are on defense. Specifically, they are along the defensive line, where the departures of Hayes, Camon and Temple plus the move of Nahki Johnson to defensive tackle have shrunk the defensive ends, and the losses of four tackles in the offseason have similarly affected the interior.

At end, Pitt is currently projected to have eight scholarship players - three of which will be true freshmen and two more are redshirt freshmen with no experience. Tackle is thinner, as that spot has seven scholarship players, even after Johnson moved inside.

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED SCHOLARSHIP BOARD



