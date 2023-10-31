The two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for FSU
Pitt's latest depth chart was released on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Christian Veilleux
|
Nate Yarnell
|
Phil Jurkovec
|
RB
|
C'Bo Flemister OR
Rodney Hammond
|
Daniel Carter
|
Derrick Davis
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Lamar Seymore
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Zion Fowler-El
|
Israel Polk
|
WR
|
Daejon Reynolds OR
Kenny Johnson
|
Che Nwabuko
|
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
Malcolm Epps
|
Jake Renda
|
LT
|
Branson Taylor
|
Jackson Brown
|
LG
|
Blake Zubovic
|
Jason Collier
|
|
C
|
Terrence Moore OR
|
|
RG
|
Jason Collier
|
BJ Williams
|
Isaiah Montgomery
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
Terrence Enos
- The Pitt coaches have listed C'Bo Flemister and Rodney Hammond as "OR" starters for several weeks now, but Flemister has started the last three games and has taken more snaps than Hammond in the last four games - a stretch that also overlapped with him getting more carries in each game.
- Terrence Moore and Jake Kradel are listed as "OR" starters at center, but Moore has started the last five games at that spot. Kradel missed the first three games of that stretch due to injury, but upon his return for the last two games, he has played at guard. Kradel was mostly at right guard in the loss at Wake Forest, but on Saturday at Notre Dame, he started and played at left guard.
- Kenny Johnson is listed as an "OR" starter at receiver with Daejon Reynolds, but the freshman has started the last three games.
- Konata Mumpfield Is the only Pitt receiver who has started all eight games this season. Bub Means started the first five and the most recent game for six total starts. Reynolds has started five. And Johnson has made three starts.
Means, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the first four games together. Since then, Pitt has opened with two tight ends twice (Virginia Tech and Wake Forest). Johnson, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the win over Louisville. Means, Mumpfield and Johnson started Saturday at Notre Dame.
- Mumpfied and Gavin Bartholomew are the only Pitt offensive players to start every game this season.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dayon Hayes
|
Samuel Okunlola
|
Nahki Johnson
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules
|
Devin Danielson
|
Sean FitzSimmons
|
DT
|
David Green
|
Tyler Bentley
|
Elliot Donald
|
DE
|
Nate Temple
|
Bam Brima
|
Jimmy Scott
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Kyle Louis
|
MLB
|
Shayne Simon
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Braylan Lovelace OR
Nick Lapi
|
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams OR
|
A.J. Woods
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Ryland Gandy
|
SS
|
Donovan McMillon
|
Stephon Hall
|
FS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Phillip O'Brien
- Dayon Hayes Is the only defensive lineman who has started every game this season. Nate Temple, Deandre Jules and Devin Danielson have started six games each, while David Green has made three starts, Bam Brima has two and Tyler Bentley made his first start of the season at Notre Dame.
- Similarly at linebacker, only one player has started every game: Shayne Simon. Solomon DeShields has seven starts, with the lone miss coming two weeks ago at Wake Forest when he was slated to start but was lost to injury on a kickoff before Pitt's defense took the field.
- Hayes, Simon and safety Javon McIntyre are the only Pitt defensive players who have started every game, and that group could shrink this weekend after McIntyre left the Notre Dame game with an injury in the third quarter.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
K
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter
|
P
|
Caleb Junko
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Caleb Junko
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
A.J. Woods OR
Kenny Johnson
|
Bub Means
|
Che Nwabuko
|
PR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Samuel Carpenter