Pitt's latest depth chart was released on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.

- The Pitt coaches have listed C'Bo Flemister and Rodney Hammond as "OR" starters for several weeks now, but Flemister has started the last three games and has taken more snaps than Hammond in the last four games - a stretch that also overlapped with him getting more carries in each game.

- Terrence Moore and Jake Kradel are listed as "OR" starters at center, but Moore has started the last five games at that spot. Kradel missed the first three games of that stretch due to injury, but upon his return for the last two games, he has played at guard. Kradel was mostly at right guard in the loss at Wake Forest, but on Saturday at Notre Dame, he started and played at left guard.

- Kenny Johnson is listed as an "OR" starter at receiver with Daejon Reynolds, but the freshman has started the last three games.

- Konata Mumpfield Is the only Pitt receiver who has started all eight games this season. Bub Means started the first five and the most recent game for six total starts. Reynolds has started five. And Johnson has made three starts.

Means, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the first four games together. Since then, Pitt has opened with two tight ends twice (Virginia Tech and Wake Forest). Johnson, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the win over Louisville. Means, Mumpfield and Johnson started Saturday at Notre Dame.



- Mumpfied and Gavin Bartholomew are the only Pitt offensive players to start every game this season.