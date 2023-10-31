Advertisement
The two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for FSU

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt's latest depth chart was released on Monday. Here's a look at how the coaches listed the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Christian Veilleux

Nate Yarnell

Phil Jurkovec

RB

C'Bo Flemister OR

Rodney Hammond

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Bub Means

Jake McConnachie

Lamar Seymore

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Zion Fowler-El

Israel Polk

WR

Daejon Reynolds OR

Kenny Johnson

Che Nwabuko


TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Malcolm Epps

Jake Renda

LT

Branson Taylor

Jackson Brown

LG

Blake Zubovic

Jason Collier


C

Terrence Moore OR
Jake Kradel


RG

Jason Collier

BJ Williams

Isaiah Montgomery

RT

Ryan Baer

Terrence Enos

- The Pitt coaches have listed C'Bo Flemister and Rodney Hammond as "OR" starters for several weeks now, but Flemister has started the last three games and has taken more snaps than Hammond in the last four games - a stretch that also overlapped with him getting more carries in each game.

- Terrence Moore and Jake Kradel are listed as "OR" starters at center, but Moore has started the last five games at that spot. Kradel missed the first three games of that stretch due to injury, but upon his return for the last two games, he has played at guard. Kradel was mostly at right guard in the loss at Wake Forest, but on Saturday at Notre Dame, he started and played at left guard.

- Kenny Johnson is listed as an "OR" starter at receiver with Daejon Reynolds, but the freshman has started the last three games.

- Konata Mumpfield Is the only Pitt receiver who has started all eight games this season. Bub Means started the first five and the most recent game for six total starts. Reynolds has started five. And Johnson has made three starts.

Means, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the first four games together. Since then, Pitt has opened with two tight ends twice (Virginia Tech and Wake Forest). Johnson, Mumpfield and Reynolds started the win over Louisville. Means, Mumpfield and Johnson started Saturday at Notre Dame.

- Mumpfied and Gavin Bartholomew are the only Pitt offensive players to start every game this season.

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dayon Hayes

Samuel Okunlola

Nahki Johnson

DT

Deandre Jules

Devin Danielson

Sean FitzSimmons

DT

David Green

Tyler Bentley

Elliot Donald

DE

Nate Temple

Bam Brima

Jimmy Scott

Star

Solomon DeShields

Kyle Louis

MLB

Shayne Simon

Brandon George

Money

Bangally Kamara

Braylan Lovelace OR

Nick Lapi


CB

Marquis Williams OR

A.J. Woods

CB

M.J. Devonshire

Ryland Gandy

SS

Donovan McMillon

Stephon Hall

FS

Javon McIntyre

Phillip O'Brien

- Dayon Hayes Is the only defensive lineman who has started every game this season. Nate Temple, Deandre Jules and Devin Danielson have started six games each, while David Green has made three starts, Bam Brima has two and Tyler Bentley made his first start of the season at Notre Dame.

- Similarly at linebacker, only one player has started every game: Shayne Simon. Solomon DeShields has seven starts, with the lone miss coming two weeks ago at Wake Forest when he was slated to start but was lost to injury on a kickoff before Pitt's defense took the field.

- Hayes, Simon and safety Javon McIntyre are the only Pitt defensive players who have started every game, and that group could shrink this weekend after McIntyre left the Notre Dame game with an injury in the third quarter.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

K

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

A.J. Woods OR

Kenny Johnson

Bub Means

Che Nwabuko

PR

M.J. Devonshire

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Samuel Carpenter
