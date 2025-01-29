Video: Six of Pitt's newcomers meet with the media

The Pitt football offseason is moving right along with spring practice not far from the horizon. Before it gets to that point, a new semester has started and a wave of new players have joined the program. On Wednesday, six new players spoke to the media for the first time since joining the program. Three transfer defensive ends, Jaeden Moore, Blaine Spires, and Joey Zelinsky highlighted the interview session.

James London, a transfer kicker from Murray State also spoke, as well as a pair of incoming freshmen, Julian Anderson and Denim Cook. Here is video from today's session.