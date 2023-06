Pitt has landed recruits at a lot of positions so far in the class of 2024, but one spot has gone unfilled: Quarterback. So on today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the most important position on the field - and what the Panthers will do there in this recruiting class.

Note: In the time after this video was recorded, Pitt QB target Miles O'Neill committed to Texas A&M, as we discussed in the video.

