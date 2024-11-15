Fall sports report: Pitt men's soccer cleans up on All-ACC honors

The Pitt men's soccer team had an unfortunate early exit in the ACC Tournament, but still had plenty of good publicity this week with a number of Panthers earning all-league recognition. The Panthers' volleyball continued its dominant stretch and remains the best team in the nation.
Here is this week's report.
Men’s Soccer
Record: 12-5 (6-2 ACC)
Last week: Lost to Virginia in ACC quarterfinals
Schedule: TBA
Pitt took home its first outright ACC regular season title in program history this and earned the top seed in the conference tournament. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their stay in that bracket was short-lived. Pitt was upset by ninth-seeded Virginia 2-0 on Sunday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
The Panthers previously defeated Virginia 4-1 back on October 25th, but couldn’t take down the Cavaliers for a second time in less than three weeks. Now, it is a waiting game for Pitt. The NCAA Tournament selection show will occur Monday at 1:00 p.m. as the Panthers will await their assignment in the 48-team field.
Pitt has reached the NCAA Tournament for five straight seasons, and on Monday it will become official the program has reached a sixth. During that stretch, the Panthers have reached the College Cup, soccer’s version of the final four, twice.
While, it was a disappointing showing in the ACC Tournament, Pitt was well represented by the league on Wednesday when it announced the all-conference honors for the 2024 season. The man who has built Pitt into a national contender was recognized as ACC Coach of the Year.
Jay Vidovich has been nothing short of remarkable in his time guiding the Pitt program. Vidovich collected ACC Coach of the Year for an astounding eighth time in his career, and the third time that has happened leading the Panthers (2020, 2021). Pitt was picked to finish only ninth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, but under Vidovich’s guidance the Panthers won the conference’s outright regular season crown with 12 regular season victories overall.
Pitt also claimed another major award as junior defender Casper Svendy was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while also garnering first team all-league honors. Seniors Guilherme Feitosa and Luis Sahmkow also collected first team honors. Here is the full list.
2024 All-ACC Team
First Team
Guilherme Feitosa, Sr., M
Luis Sahmkow, Sr., F
Casper Svendby, Jr., D
Second Team
Casper Grening, Sr., M
Third Team
Cabral Carter, Jr., GK
Jackson Gilman, Jr., D
2024 All-Freshman Team
Lasse Dahl, F
Niklas Soerensen, D
Volleyball
Record: 23-1 (13-1 ACC)
Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)
Last week: Defeated No. 25 North Carolina 3-0; Defeated Duke 3-0
Schedule
Friday 11/15: No. 22 Florida State 5:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
Sunday 11/17: Miami 1:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
The No. 1 ranked Pitt volleyball team conducted business as usual last weekend with a pair of sweeps to extend their winning streak to eight matches in a row and move to 23-1 on the season.
The Panthers claimed a 3-0 takedown over No. 25 North Carolina last Friday to give Pitt its eighth victory over a ranked opponent this season. Pitt is now 5-0 against ranked teams at home this season.
On Friday night, an upstart North Carolina team came to Fitzgerald Field House, but Dan Fishers’ team made light work of them. The Panthers overwhelmed them in the first and third sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-16. The second set proved to be competitive, with the Tar Heels coming in at 20-17 late in the set, before the Panthers took it home.
Olivia Babock set the tone with a match-high 18 kills.
Pitt had even less trouble with the other Tobacco Road opponent, sweeping Duke in a largely uncompetitive match 25-10, 25-11, 25-13. Sophomore Torrey Stafford led the Panthers with 13 kills.
Earlier this week, three Panthers earned a significant national honor. Babcock, Stafford, along with Rachel Fairbanks all were named semifinalists for the AVCA Division-1 Player of the Year award. Pitt's three finalists for the honor is more than any other team in the nation.
Pitt is back home this weekend with two more matches at Fitzgerald Field House. It starts this evening with a 5:00 p.m. tilt against No. 22 Florida State, then a Sunday matinee against Miami.