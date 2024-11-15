Fall sports report: Pitt men's soccer cleans up on All-ACC honors

The Pitt men's soccer team had an unfortunate early exit in the ACC Tournament, but still had plenty of good publicity this week with a number of Panthers earning all-league recognition. The Panthers' volleyball continued its dominant stretch and remains the best team in the nation.

Men’s Soccer

Record: 12-5 (6-2 ACC)

Last week: Lost to Virginia in ACC quarterfinals

Schedule: TBA

Pitt took home its first outright ACC regular season title in program history this and earned the top seed in the conference tournament. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their stay in that bracket was short-lived. Pitt was upset by ninth-seeded Virginia 2-0 on Sunday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

The Panthers previously defeated Virginia 4-1 back on October 25th, but couldn’t take down the Cavaliers for a second time in less than three weeks. Now, it is a waiting game for Pitt. The NCAA Tournament selection show will occur Monday at 1:00 p.m. as the Panthers will await their assignment in the 48-team field.

Pitt has reached the NCAA Tournament for five straight seasons, and on Monday it will become official the program has reached a sixth. During that stretch, the Panthers have reached the College Cup, soccer’s version of the final four, twice.

While, it was a disappointing showing in the ACC Tournament, Pitt was well represented by the league on Wednesday when it announced the all-conference honors for the 2024 season. The man who has built Pitt into a national contender was recognized as ACC Coach of the Year.

Jay Vidovich has been nothing short of remarkable in his time guiding the Pitt program. Vidovich collected ACC Coach of the Year for an astounding eighth time in his career, and the third time that has happened leading the Panthers (2020, 2021). Pitt was picked to finish only ninth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, but under Vidovich’s guidance the Panthers won the conference’s outright regular season crown with 12 regular season victories overall.

Pitt also claimed another major award as junior defender Casper Svendy was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while also garnering first team all-league honors. Seniors Guilherme Feitosa and Luis Sahmkow also collected first team honors. Here is the full list.

2024 All-ACC Team

First Team

Guilherme Feitosa, Sr., M

Luis Sahmkow, Sr., F

Casper Svendby, Jr., D

Second Team

Casper Grening, Sr., M

Third Team

Cabral Carter, Jr., GK

Jackson Gilman, Jr., D

2024 All-Freshman Team

Lasse Dahl, F

Niklas Soerensen, D