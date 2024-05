On this Memorial Day episode of the Morning Pitt, we're thinking about Pitt's quarterbacks past and present. Which quarterback had you most excited prior to a season? Who were the best quarterbacks of the Narduzzi era? And what do we think of this year's group? All that and more on today's Morning Pitt.

