Five takeaways from Pitt's 48-46 loss to Toledo

DETROIT — The 2024 Pitt football season came to a close on Thursday with a 48-46 defeat to Toledo in six overtimes in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. The Panthers concluded the year with a 7-6 record, and of course, finished the campaign with six straight defeats. The attention now shifts to the offseason, but for now, what stood out about the bowl game and the season at large. Here are my five takeaways from Ford Field.

The damage was already done Pitt losing a bowl to a MAC team is undeniably a bad look, but being in this game was part of the problem in the first place. Give Toledo credit and all that, the Rockets run a solid program and they have some talented players, but this is about Pitt and how this team 2024 finished a season that started so much promise. I think there were plenty of failures in this particular game from coaching to player execution, and a loss in six overtimes could have been avoided countless times on Thursday. One decision here, one play there, but bowl games tend to be crazy in general and that’s why I don’t put a ton of stock into them, especially in the current climate of the transfer portal, opt outs, and mounting injuries late in the year. This loss to Toledo was bad on its own, but the damage was done to this 2024 season in the five games that preceded this one. All the momentum and juice from that 7-0 start is completely gone, and now Pitt’s 3-9 season in 2023 was followed with a 7-6 campaign, an improvement on paper, but also not one that inspires a ton of confidence either. I guess my point is, even if Pitt survived a six overtime bowl game with a win, the feelings around the program would be a bit dejected either way. The Panthers aren’t that far removed from being ACC Champions, but the three seasons that followed that title have been pretty lackluster, to say the least. As a program, Pitt has some challenges ahead to remain viable in an ever-changing sport. The introduction of revenue sharing creates another burden starting next season, plus maintaining a competitive level in NIL is always a big task from adding to also retaining players. College football is all about making noise, winning games, staying relevant, and creating excitement. Here on December 26, 2024, Pitt does not have a ton of momentum at the moment, which is not an ideal place to be. Decision making As for this game itself, Pitt had several chances to avoid this loss. There were opportunities to put the game away in regulation with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and there will be some question marks about how some of those late game scenarios transpired from head coach Pat Narduzzi. Pitt had a chance to go for a game-winning drive in regulation, but with a true freshman quarterback on the field, the standard two-minute offense was not totally in the package. The Panthers got near midfield, but the drive sputtered. It would have been a tough ask to send Ben Sauls out for a 67ish yard field goal, which is understandable, but the overtime got a little messy. In the second overtime period, Pitt held Toledo to a field goal, meaning a touchdown would have won the game. Pitt marched all the way to the three-yard line following a nice run from freshman Juelz Goff, but it stalled at the wrong time. Pitt brought in a deluxe package with tight end Gavin Bartholomew at quarterback and Isaiah Neal, a defensive lineman, lined up at fullback. The trick play on third and goal from the one-yard line was actually well designed and open, but the execution did not match the call. But that begs the question, why not just leave the ball in the hands of an actual quarterback, and not a tight end? Following that play, Pitt could have attempted a do-or-die touchdown from the one-yard line to win the game. Instead, Pitt tried for a field goal. It prolonged the game, but it also put the team in a position where a true freshman quarterback had to match Toledo play for play once it got to the third overtime. Dugger played valiantly, but again, it cast quite the burden on a player making his college debut, and it caught up with the Panthers eventually. Pat Narduzzi, understandably so, is not the most popular guy among the Pitt fan base at the moment. As mentioned above, it is more because of the five-game losing streak to end the regular season than this particular bowl loss. Even with a depleted roster on Thursday, a lot of those late game decisions will make an already long and frustrating offseason even more sour.

Desmond Reid rushed for a season-high 165 yards on 32 carries against Toledo (USA Today)