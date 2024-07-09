On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by new Pitt center Cam Corhen. The last time we saw Cam Corhen, he was scoring a career-high 25 points against the Panthers while playing for Florida State. Now he's ready to be a featured center for Pitt, and we spoke to him about the role he anticipates having with the Panthers, his experience with the team so far and a lot more.

