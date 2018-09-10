Ticker
The latest two-deep: WR changes and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.

Offensively, there were changes at three positions that were most notable. At quarterback, redshirt junior Jeff George Jr., who transferred from Michigan just before the season started, is listed as an "OR" reserve with freshman Nick Patti at the third spot on the depth chart behind Kenny Pickett and Ricky Town.

George Jr. left Illinois in the offseason and went to Michigan as a graduate transfer, but he left Ann Arbor late in training camp and transferred to Pitt. There was some question about whether he would have the typical grad transfer immediate eligibility since he was technically coming to Pitt from Michigan rather than Illinois, but his appearance on the depth chart seems to indicate that he can play this season.

There were bigger shakeups at receiver, where the coaches made changes to reflect what was on the field in Saturday night's loss to Penn State. Last Monday, the two-deep listed the three starting receivers as Rafael Araujo-Lopes, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Taysir Mack; against Penn State, Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis were the starters and those two plus Araujo-Lopes played the bulk of the snaps and the numbers weren't really all that close.

This week, Araujo-Lopes, Jacques-Louis and Mack are the listed starters.

The third position that was changed was running back. After going with "Darrin Hall OR Qadree Ollison" on the first two depth charts of the season, the coaches installed Ollison as the No. 1 after he ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against Penn State; that was his first 100-yard rushing performance since Nov. 2015.

Offense two-deep
Pos Player Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

Nick Patti OR

Jeff George Jr.

RB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

AJ Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Tyler Sear

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Aaron Mathews

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Taysir Mack

Tre Tipton

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove


RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake
Defense two-deep
Position Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones

Deslin Alexandre

DT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston


Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine

Elias Reynolds

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis

Paris Ford

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Bricen Garner

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell

There were a few subtle changes on defense. Starting up front, the coaches removed Chase Pine as a reserve defensive end; he had been listed there and as a backup middle linebacker, but he only played linebacker in the first two games of the season.

Patrick Jones replaced Pine as Dewayne Hendrix's top backup, which reflects what has happened in the games this season.

In the secondary, Dane Jackson and Phillipie Motley are listed as the top starters; last week, they were "OR" starters at one of the cornerback positions. Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis are their backups on this week's depth chart, while redshirt freshman Paris Ford and true freshman Marquis Williams, who did not play against Penn State, were listed on the third team.

