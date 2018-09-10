Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.

Offensively, there were changes at three positions that were most notable. At quarterback, redshirt junior Jeff George Jr., who transferred from Michigan just before the season started, is listed as an "OR" reserve with freshman Nick Patti at the third spot on the depth chart behind Kenny Pickett and Ricky Town.

George Jr. left Illinois in the offseason and went to Michigan as a graduate transfer, but he left Ann Arbor late in training camp and transferred to Pitt. There was some question about whether he would have the typical grad transfer immediate eligibility since he was technically coming to Pitt from Michigan rather than Illinois, but his appearance on the depth chart seems to indicate that he can play this season.

There were bigger shakeups at receiver, where the coaches made changes to reflect what was on the field in Saturday night's loss to Penn State. Last Monday, the two-deep listed the three starting receivers as Rafael Araujo-Lopes, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Taysir Mack; against Penn State, Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis were the starters and those two plus Araujo-Lopes played the bulk of the snaps and the numbers weren't really all that close.

This week, Araujo-Lopes, Jacques-Louis and Mack are the listed starters.

The third position that was changed was running back. After going with "Darrin Hall OR Qadree Ollison" on the first two depth charts of the season, the coaches installed Ollison as the No. 1 after he ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against Penn State; that was his first 100-yard rushing performance since Nov. 2015.