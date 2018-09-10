The latest two-deep: WR changes and more
Pitt released its latest two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.
Offensively, there were changes at three positions that were most notable. At quarterback, redshirt junior Jeff George Jr., who transferred from Michigan just before the season started, is listed as an "OR" reserve with freshman Nick Patti at the third spot on the depth chart behind Kenny Pickett and Ricky Town.
George Jr. left Illinois in the offseason and went to Michigan as a graduate transfer, but he left Ann Arbor late in training camp and transferred to Pitt. There was some question about whether he would have the typical grad transfer immediate eligibility since he was technically coming to Pitt from Michigan rather than Illinois, but his appearance on the depth chart seems to indicate that he can play this season.
There were bigger shakeups at receiver, where the coaches made changes to reflect what was on the field in Saturday night's loss to Penn State. Last Monday, the two-deep listed the three starting receivers as Rafael Araujo-Lopes, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Taysir Mack; against Penn State, Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis were the starters and those two plus Araujo-Lopes played the bulk of the snaps and the numbers weren't really all that close.
This week, Araujo-Lopes, Jacques-Louis and Mack are the listed starters.
The third position that was changed was running back. After going with "Darrin Hall OR Qadree Ollison" on the first two depth charts of the season, the coaches installed Ollison as the No. 1 after he ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against Penn State; that was his first 100-yard rushing performance since Nov. 2015.
|Pos
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Ricky Town
|
Nick Patti OR
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
RB
|
Qadree Ollison
|
Darrin Hall
|
AJ Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
TE
|
Tyler Sear
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Tre Tipton
|
Michael Smith
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Patrick Jones
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
DT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
James Folston
|
|
Money LB
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle LB
|
Quintin Wirginis
|
Chase Pine
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Star LB
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Damarri Mathis
|
Paris Ford
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker
|
Bricen Garner
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell
There were a few subtle changes on defense. Starting up front, the coaches removed Chase Pine as a reserve defensive end; he had been listed there and as a backup middle linebacker, but he only played linebacker in the first two games of the season.
Patrick Jones replaced Pine as Dewayne Hendrix's top backup, which reflects what has happened in the games this season.
In the secondary, Dane Jackson and Phillipie Motley are listed as the top starters; last week, they were "OR" starters at one of the cornerback positions. Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis are their backups on this week's depth chart, while redshirt freshman Paris Ford and true freshman Marquis Williams, who did not play against Penn State, were listed on the third team.