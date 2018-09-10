10 thoughts on the loss, the mistakes, the penalties and moving forward
The Penn State loss, the personnel decisions, the sloppy play and moving forward - that’s what we’re thinking about on the Monday of a new week. The worst since… So how far back do you want to go w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news