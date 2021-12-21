The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 18: The season finale
On the final episode of The Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive, Kenny's Pitt career is over and we've got a lot to discuss. Why did Kenny decide not to play in the Peach Bowl? What was his reaction to Mark Whipple's departure? What were the three best wins of his Pitt career? And did the 2021 season surpass his expectations?