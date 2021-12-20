Copeland has high expectations at Pitt
Addison Copeland is coming to Pitt with certain expectations.The three-star receiver prospect, who signed with the Panthers last Wednesday, will arrive on campus next month after a highly successfu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news