Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2018 season Monday, and here's a look at the depth chart.

There weren't too many surprises on the offensive two-deep, but some notables do stand out:

- Freshman Nick Patti gets the "OR" designation with JUCO transfer Ricky Town at backup quarterback. Kenny Pickett is obviously the starter and will have a tight grasp on that job, but if Pitt needs someone else to take snaps in a game, it will be interesting to see who gets on the field.

- Patti isn't the only freshman to make the two-deep; Shocky Jacques-Louis is also listed as a backup receiver behind Tre Tipton, who missed all of last season with an injury. Three redshirt freshmen - Michael Smith, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Darian Street - also made the cut as listed backups.

Ultimately, the receivers will rotate a lot and all of those players will likely see snaps.

- Redshirt junior Jim Medure went on scholarship last week and had been practicing tight end, but he's listed as a fullback. There's a lot of overlap between the fullback Pitt uses and some of the roles of the tight ends - Tyler Sear took snaps at that spot when George Aston was injured last season - so it's understandable that there is some interchangeability.