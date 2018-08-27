The first two-deep is out
Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2018 season Monday, and here's a look at the depth chart.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Ricky Town OR
|
Nick Patti
|
RB
|
Darrin Hall OR
|
Qadree Ollison
|
AJ Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
TE
|
Tyler Sear
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Aaron Mathews
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
Michael Smith
|
WR
|
Tre Tipton
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake
There weren't too many surprises on the offensive two-deep, but some notables do stand out:
- Freshman Nick Patti gets the "OR" designation with JUCO transfer Ricky Town at backup quarterback. Kenny Pickett is obviously the starter and will have a tight grasp on that job, but if Pitt needs someone else to take snaps in a game, it will be interesting to see who gets on the field.
- Patti isn't the only freshman to make the two-deep; Shocky Jacques-Louis is also listed as a backup receiver behind Tre Tipton, who missed all of last season with an injury. Three redshirt freshmen - Michael Smith, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Darian Street - also made the cut as listed backups.
Ultimately, the receivers will rotate a lot and all of those players will likely see snaps.
- Redshirt junior Jim Medure went on scholarship last week and had been practicing tight end, but he's listed as a fullback. There's a lot of overlap between the fullback Pitt uses and some of the roles of the tight ends - Tyler Sear took snaps at that spot when George Aston was injured last season - so it's understandable that there is some interchangeability.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Chase Pine
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
DT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
Patrick Jones
|
James Folston
|
Money LB
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle LB
|
Quintin Wirginis
|
Chase Pine
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Star LB
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley OR
|
Dane Jackson
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Damarri Mathis
|
Paris Ford
|
Jason Pinnock
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker OR
|
Bricen Garner
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell
- The defensive two-deep had a few interesting selections, like redshirt sophomore Chase Pine being listed as a backup at defensive end and middle linebacker. Pine was moved from linebacker to end midway through training camp but was seen taking snaps at linebacker in the final week of camp when Elias Reynolds was limited.
- The Pitt coaches maintained that Elijah Zeise and Saleem Brightwell were battling for the Money linebacker job, and that's reflected on the depth chart.
- The cornerback situation is interesting for a few reasons. One is the "OR" between Phillipie Motley and Dane Jackson; Jackson is a returning starter and played well last season, but Motley is a redshirt senior and was praised by Pat Narduzzi late in training camp. Both will play a good deal this season.
- The other cornerback position has Damarri Mathis ahead of Paris Ford and Jason Pinnock; injuries likely play a role in that listing, and it should be considered subject to change.
- One true freshman showed up on the defensive two-deep: cornerback Marquis Williams, who is listed behind Motley and Jackson.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Ethan Van Buskirk
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Grey Brancifort
|
H
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kellen McAlone
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Paris Ford
|
PR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Paris Ford
- Of particular note in the special teams two-deep is the appearance of two true freshman walk-ons: punter Ethan Van Buskirk and long-snapper Grey Brancifort.
- Ffrench and Araujo-Lopes are listed as the returners, but Ford and Jacques-Louis will get chances at those spots this season.