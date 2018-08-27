Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 11:20:02 -0500') }} football

The first two-deep is out

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt released its first two-deep of the 2018 season Monday, and here's a look at the depth chart.

Offense two-deep
Position Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town OR

Nick Patti

RB

Darrin Hall OR

Qadree Ollison

AJ Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Tyler Sear

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Aaron Mathews

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Michael Smith

WR

Tre Tipton

Shocky Jacques-Louis

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove


RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake

There weren't too many surprises on the offensive two-deep, but some notables do stand out:

- Freshman Nick Patti gets the "OR" designation with JUCO transfer Ricky Town at backup quarterback. Kenny Pickett is obviously the starter and will have a tight grasp on that job, but if Pitt needs someone else to take snaps in a game, it will be interesting to see who gets on the field.

- Patti isn't the only freshman to make the two-deep; Shocky Jacques-Louis is also listed as a backup receiver behind Tre Tipton, who missed all of last season with an injury. Three redshirt freshmen - Michael Smith, Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and Darian Street - also made the cut as listed backups.

Ultimately, the receivers will rotate a lot and all of those players will likely see snaps.

- Redshirt junior Jim Medure went on scholarship last week and had been practicing tight end, but he's listed as a fullback. There's a lot of overlap between the fullback Pitt uses and some of the roles of the tight ends - Tyler Sear took snaps at that spot when George Aston was injured last season - so it's understandable that there is some interchangeability.

Defense two-deep
Position Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Chase Pine

Deslin Alexandre

DT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

Patrick Jones

James Folston

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine

Elias Reynolds

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley OR

Dane Jackson

Marquis Williams

CB

Damarri Mathis

Paris Ford

Jason Pinnock

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker OR

Bricen Garner

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell

- The defensive two-deep had a few interesting selections, like redshirt sophomore Chase Pine being listed as a backup at defensive end and middle linebacker. Pine was moved from linebacker to end midway through training camp but was seen taking snaps at linebacker in the final week of camp when Elias Reynolds was limited.

- The Pitt coaches maintained that Elijah Zeise and Saleem Brightwell were battling for the Money linebacker job, and that's reflected on the depth chart.

- The cornerback situation is interesting for a few reasons. One is the "OR" between Phillipie Motley and Dane Jackson; Jackson is a returning starter and played well last season, but Motley is a redshirt senior and was praised by Pat Narduzzi late in training camp. Both will play a good deal this season.

- The other cornerback position has Damarri Mathis ahead of Paris Ford and Jason Pinnock; injuries likely play a role in that listing, and it should be considered subject to change.

- One true freshman showed up on the defensive two-deep: cornerback Marquis Williams, who is listed behind Motley and Jackson.

Special teams two-deep
Position Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

LS

Cal Adomitis

Grey Brancifort

H

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford

- Of particular note in the special teams two-deep is the appearance of two true freshman walk-ons: punter Ethan Van Buskirk and long-snapper Grey Brancifort.

- Ffrench and Araujo-Lopes are listed as the returners, but Ford and Jacques-Louis will get chances at those spots this season.

