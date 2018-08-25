Pitt is adding another upperclassman to the quarterback room, as Panther-Lair.com has confirmed that Jeff George Jr. is joining the team.

George’s transfer was first reported by The Wolverine Lounge Friday night.

George, a native of Indianapolis, signed with Illinois as a member of the class of 2014 but he grayshirted and delayed his enrollment until January 2015. He made nine starts over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons and played in 11 games total in that span, throwing for 1,743 yards, 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He transferred to Michigan this offseason but visited Pitt in June. Earlier this week, he requested his release from Michigan to transfer to Pitt.

George Jr. will arrive at Pitt as a redshirt senior graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. It is unknown at this time whether he will be on scholarship or join the team as a walk-on. Pitt is currently projected to have one scholarship available in 2018 after giving a scholarship to redshirt junior tight end Jim Medure this week.

With George Jr. on the roster, Pitt’s quarterback group has now grown to eight. The position is led by sophomore Kenny Pickett, who enters 2018 as Pitt’s starter. This offseason also saw the addition of JUCO transfer Ricky Town and freshman Nick Patti. And Pitt has walk-on quarterbacks Tyler Zelinski, Jake Zilinskas, Justin Sliwoski and Jake Cortes.