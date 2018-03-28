What are people around the world of college basketball saying about Pitt’s hiring of Jeff Capel? Here’s a look at the reactions.

Mike Krzyzewski (Head coach, Duke University and former USA Basketball head coach)

“Pittsburgh just made an amazing hire to lead its men’s basketball program. Having come from a proud basketball family, Jeff Capel is one of the most dynamic coaches in the country. He possesses championship-level experience as both a head and assistant coach, as well as distinct knowledge of the Atlantic Coast Conference that will benefit Pitt immediately. On a personal note, I want to thank Jeff for being directly by my side for the past seven years and completely committed to our missing at Duke and with USA Basketball. His insight, passion for the game, relationship with our players, and most importantly, his friendship, have meant the world to me and my family. Jeff, Kanika and their wonderful children Cameron, Sydney and Elijah will represent the University of Pittsburgh at the highest level and with the utmost class and integrity.”

Jay Wright (Head coach, Villanova University)

“Jeff brings his wife Kanika, a beautiful family and a wealth of success as an assistant and head coach to a great program. When you combine Jeff’s passion, work ethic and character with the rich tradition of Pitt basketball, it spells success.”

Grant Hill (Former Duke teammate; college basketball analyst)

“Jeff’s combination of great basketball intellect, passion, character and his standard of excellence will be felt right away. Having known him since he made his visit to Duke when he was 16 years old, having played with him and having watched him evolve into a great teacher, a great coach and a great leader - I’m excited for the University of Pittsburgh and what they’re getting. It’s a little bittersweet than he’s leaving Duke. But, I think it’s a great opportunity and I think it will be mutually beneficial for the program, for the school and also for Jeff. I am very, very excited for him.”

Justice Winslow (Miami Heat)

“Coach Capel has been there for me every step of my career - high school, college and in the pros. He believed in me in high school, before I really even believed in myself. He saw the potential in me and made sure I tapped into every possible part during my time at Duke. He’s a great basketball mind and an even better person. I’m excited for him and his new opportunity at Pitt. I definitely just became a Pitt fan.”

Jabari Parker (Milwaukee Bucks)

“Jeff Capel played a major part in my college decision. He has been a big brother figure in my life during my time at Duke and in the NBA. I’m very happy for this new chapter in his life and am always going to be supportive of Coach Capel because our relationship goes beyond basketball.”

Seth Greenberg (ESPN)

“Jeff Capel comes from a rich basketball family. His father was one of the most respected coaches in America and his experience as both a player and coach for Coach K gives him a unique depth of experience and knowledge. He is a high-energy teacher and a relentless recruiter. His experience as a head coach as well as his USA Basketball experience will be invaluable as he rebuilds Pitt’s basketball tradition.”

Bill Raftery (CBS, TNT, TBS and Fox Sports)

“Pitt has placed its future in the hands of a solid, capable basketball man in Jeff Capel. His experience as a head coach and more recently his tenure with Mike Krzyzewski at Duke has prepared him to bring the basketball program at Pitt back to the lofty position it once held and make it relevant in the highly-regarded ACC. Pitt selected a coach that young basketball players will love to play for, as he will always have their growth as a student-athlete foremost in his mind as they proceed through their college years. He will bring excitement back to the Petersen Events Center. He is a winner.”

Mike DeCourcy (Sporting News)

“One of the things that I like about Jeff is that when I declared VCU had rushed things by making him a head coach at 27, and then he proved me completely wrong with his great performance there, he never held it against me. I’m not making that mistake again. I know how good he is now. He has an eye for talent, a way with people and a great head for the game.”

Nicole Auerbach (The Athletic)

“The term ‘ace recruiter’ gets thrown out a little too frequently in college hoops, But, it’s the absolute best way to describe Jeff Capel and why he’s been so integral to Duke’s success over the past decade. This is a terrific hire for Pitt, and I can’t imagine it will take long at all for the Panthers to return to the level they expect to compete at.”

Jay Bilas (ESPN)

“Jeff Capel is a great get for Pittsburgh. He is one of the brightest and smartest young coaches I’ve ever known. Jeff built the VCU program from the ground up, took Oklahoma to an Elite Eight, and spent many years working with the U.S. Olympic Team. Jeff is as experienced and talented as any young coach in the game. He’s the real thing.”

Gary Parrish (CBS Sports)

“Jeff Capel has had opportunities in recent years to become a head coach again. But, he remained patient and waited for an ideal opportunity, which should be encouraging for Pitt fans. He’s obviously one of the best player-getters in the sport. I would expect the Panthers to soon have the type of roster that can compete near the top of the ACC. Simply put, Pitt got better Tuesday. That seems undeniable.”

Rece Davis (ESPN)

“Jeff Capel just has a presence about him. Players gravitate to him because of his accomplishments but also because it’s instantly apparent he has their best interests at heart. Pitt will be a tough and relentless team. He will get players and develop them well. Jeff is a terrific choice to restore Pitt basketball to its place among the top programs in the country. The Oakland Zoo will be more fearsome with Capel in charge.”