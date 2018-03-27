Pitt’s search for a new head coach is over, as sources have confirmed to Panther-Lair.com that Duke assistant Jeff Capel has agreed to take the position.

Capel comes to Pitt with ample experience in the ACC. He was a four-year starter at guard for Duke from 1993-97, finishing as one of the best Blue Devils in school history for three-point shooting and assists.

After spending two years playing professional basketball in Europe, Capel moved into coaching. His first job was as an assistant at Old Dominion, where he coached for one season before moving on to VCU. He was an assistant coach for the Rams in the 2001-02 season, and in the following offseason, he was promoted to head coach at the age of 27.

In his second season as head coach, Capel led VCU to a 23-8 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the mid-1990’s. Capel ultimately spent four seasons coaching the Rams, posting a 79-41 record in that span.

Capel’s next stop was Oklahoma, where he was hired as head coach in 2006. During his time in Norman, Capel signed four McDonald’s All-Americans, including Blake Griffin, but the era was marred by recruiting infractions tied to Capel’s assistants and the vacating of the team’s wins from the 2009-10 season.

The high point of Capel’s time with Oklahoma came when he led the Sooners to 30 wins and an Elite Eight appearance in the 2008-09 season. He was fired two years later after back-to-back losing seasons.

Capel didn’t stay on the market for long, though, as his old head coach, Mike Kryzewski added him to Duke’s staff shortly after he was fired from Oklahoma. Capel has been on the Duke sidelines since the spring of 2011.

Capel replaces Kevin Stallings, who was fired more than two weeks ago after posting four ACC wins in two seasons. He will be tasked with rebuilding a program that has fallen far from its glory years of the mid-2000’s, and he could have to do it with few returning players, as almost all of the players on Pitt’s current roster have requested releases to transfer.