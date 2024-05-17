The NBA is holding its NBA Draft combine this week and two former Panthers are hoping to improve their stock, and we take a look at Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson’s chances for the next level.

The Pitt football program produced some recruiting news at the start of the week. The Panthers landed Nebraska transfer Chief Borders on Sunday, then secured two 2025 commitments on Monday. It was an unexpected surge for Pat Narduzzi’s team, and we take a look at what those additions mean, and what lies ahead on the recruiting front.

The Pitt 2025 recruiting class now has five commitments and is still on the smaller side compared to the rest of the ACC, though that should change relatively soon. Pitt is expected to host over 30 uncommitted official visitors next month. The class is off to a solid start, and Kinsler and Turk only add to that, but obviously the expectations will be higher in June to land some more bigger name players.

Turk is Pitt’s first Pennsylvania prospect in the class and that’s been a noteworthy discussion. Pitt has struggled to land some of its best backyard prospects in recent cycles, and while Turk’s commitment won’t quiet those criticisms, it’s still a quality addition from a pipeline local program. Pitt has to maintain those connections when it can.

The second commitment on Monday happened to be from a local prospect. Shep Turk is a 6-foot-4 and 275-pound offensive linemen from Thomas Jefferson. Pitt was Turk’s lone power-four offer to date, but the local product pounced on the opportunity to play for his hometown program, ahead.

Kinsler at least fits the profile of the type of player new offensive coordinator Kade Bell has been targeting since he arrived. He is brining an up-tempo offensive approach to Pittsburgh and his recruiting is reflecting it. Bryce Yates previously committed to Pitt, and like Kinsler, is another smaller receiver who relies on speed and can play at a fast tempo. He chose Pitt over offers from Indiana, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia and is now the second recruit from Florida in the class, joining three-star defensive linemen Trevor Sommers.

The first commitment came from Tony Kinsler, who is listed as an all-purpose back by Rivals, but will come to Pitt to play wide receiver. Kinsler checks in at 5-foot-11 and 165-pounds, and while he is small in stature, the Florida native proved to be a big playmaker. He racked up 64 catches for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns and produced 322 rushing yards and four more scores for Spruce Creek High School in 2023.

Pitt lands two 2025 recruits June is when Pitt seemingly does most of its offseason recruiting damage, so it came as a small surprise when Pat Narduzzi announced two commitments for the class of 2025 on X (Twitter) Monday morning. Pitt’s 2024 class stood with three commitments to start the week, but two more joined the fold raising the total to five…for now.

Borders feels like it could make a lot of sense given the pedigree and how he will be used in Pitt’s defense as opposed to where he had been playing previously. It is an inexact science, but also an inexact landscape in the sport at the moment.

It’s mutually beneficial, of course. While there are a lot of things that drew Borders to Pitt, it is also easy to see what the coaches liked about his game, and why they are betting on the upside. After losing some key players and promising pieces on defense this offseason, the Panthers need more reinforcements.

Lastly, Narduzzi recruited him back in 2021, so there was a base already there. Borders has former Florida teammates, Donovan McMillon and Daejon Reynolds, already on the team at Pitt. He is particularly close friends with McMillon and having that comfort level of joining up with familiar faces seemed to be part of the decision.

Pitt also has an opportunity for him. There is no secret Pitt needed help at defensive end after recently losing Dayon Hayes to the portal in addition to Samuel Okunlola’s departure back in December. There is certainly a playing time aspect to this, and for a player like Borders, who has not seen a ton of action over three seasons, a clear path to playing time had to be appealing.

Nebraska runs a 3-3-5 defense and Borders played more of a standup linebacker role in that alignment. The spot still allowed him to rush the passer, a strength of his, but in Pitt’s 4-3 defense he can simply be a defensive end and just do what he is good at all the time, and not worry about having linebacker responsibilities added to his plate.

Borders had visited UCLA. Other power-four programs were calling, but Pitt offered a lot of core things he was looking for in this process. They offered him a new role, a chance for playing time, and a comfort level nowhere else had.

Pitt simply had too many good ‘football’ reasons for Borders to pass up in this recruiting process. Even in an era driven by NIL, and I’m sure that was in play here also, but sometimes a recruitment can just make sense for both parties beyond monetary compensation.

Borders played in all 12 games for the Cornhuskers in 2023, but had limited production with only nine tackles on the season. He went into spring ball looking to improve his stock and caught the eye of the coaching staff and was called one of the most improved players in the spring, but he still wound up in the portal looking for a better opportunity.

Borders has an interesting backstory, but is a player with some upside making for an intriguing add out of the transfer portal. He was once a big-time recruit back in the class of 2021. The Chicago native played his high school football in Georgia and racked up 28 power-five offers. With plenty of options, Borders landed at Florida. He redshirted in 2021 and played special teams for the Gators in 2022, before transferring to Nebraska this past season.

Pitt gets some immediate defensive line help Pitt netted a commitment out of the transfer portal on Sunday, as Chief Borders pledged to the Panthers. Borders is a 6-4 and 245-pound edge rusher who comes to the program with two years of eligibility remaining.

Pitt hoops still working all avenues

The Pitt basketball program has had a relatively successful offseason to date, but there are still a few holes on the roster. Jeff Capel has 11 scholarship players projected to be on his roster for next season, meaning there are two available spaces left to fill.

For several weeks, it felt as though the entire focus was on Kentucky transfer and Pittsburgh native Adou Thiero. As we know, Theiro opted to follow his former head coach John Calipari with him to Arkansas, which reset Pitt’s recruiting board a bit.

It felt like all lines were cast towards Theiro, but Capel and his staff seemingly had their eyes on some other prized catches just the same. Chris Peak of Panther-Lair reported on Wednesday night the newest name the Pitt program appears to be pursuing, and admittedly it’s one that is a little off the wall, but one with loads of potential.

The Pitt program is hosting Amsel Delalic for a visit this week. Delaic is a 6-foot-8 forward who would come to Pitt with freshman eligibility. The other thing, however, is that Delalic is already 20 years old and plays for Borac BL os the top division of the Bosnian basketball league.

He averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1-9 assists this past season for Borac. Delalic also shot 41% from 3-point range, with 56 makes in 23 games for his club.

On the surface, it all seems like a really good under-the-radar type find if Pitt can reel him into the fold. The focus for many coaches across the country has been adding through the transfer portal. Many international prospects also don’t bother coming to college art all. So this would be an unlikely, yet favorable match for Pitt.

Delalic would be an older freshman, which would also allow for him to hit the ground running. He is already used to playing against professional level players, and even ex-college players from America. The 6-foot-8 forward is the second leading scorer on his club, trailing only Jarrod West a five-year college player from the United States who played at Marshall and Louisville.

I don’t think he would need that big adjustment period at all, and he’d likely be one of Pitt’s best players almost immediately. Again, it all sounds too good to be true, but really it is hard to say much else about what is going on in this recruitment. Pitt is a serious player to land his services by getting him on campus already, but other schools are likely in the mix. He’s too good to go this unnoticed. It is likely other schools are involved, but it remains to be seen who those schools might be and how heavily they are in the race.

For now, Pitt does hold 11 players on its roster for next season. The group has guard depth, some size up front, but has been missing a piece like Delalic. The Panthers have a formidable core in place, but there is still room to enhance it and this name would certainly do just that.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE

Did Carrington and Hinson help or hurt their stock this week?

The NBA Combine feels a little different than the NFL’s version, in a good way. The NFL Combine feels like a mostly an audition physically, where some of the drills do not necessarily correspond to the game of football itself. The basketball combine has measurement tests too, but it also allows for some actual basketball to be played, which feels like a better way to actually evaluate someone entering your league.

Either way, two former Pitt stars were participants at the event held in Chicago, which will wrap up this weekend. Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson are both coming off of impressive individual seasons at Pitt and are using the combine as a chance to help improve their draft standing. Both are also looking to become the first Pitt player drafted since 2014.

Hinson was Pitt’s best player this past season, but is not necessarily the best draft prospect. He is on the older side for starters and does not necessarily have a balanced game. Hinson, as we know, is an elite outside shooter and if he is going to have any NBA opportunities, it will be because of that. The former Pitt forward equated himself well in some five on five segments, but he still probably has an uphill battle to actually be a draft pick.

Having said that, Hinson may find his way into the league eventually. The two players who previously played power forward at Pitt prior to Hinson, Justin Champagnie and Mo Gueye, have cracked into the league in different stints. Hinson is a better outside shooter than both, and should get a similar opportunity.

The combine was, however, a good opportunity for Carrington to showcase himself, and it seems like he did just that. On Monday, the former Pitt guard posted the top mark in two separate shooting drills: off the dribble and spot-up shooting. He also shot it well from 3-point range at the combine.

Carrington has become one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s class. When he announced his departure from Pitt, it seemed like he was on the edge of being a first rounder, but as we get closer, Carrington now seems safely in the first round with a chance to advance.

The freshman guard was one of the youngest players in college basketball this season. He struggled with efficiency at times, and certainly had rough stretches throughout the season. Carrington was still able to display a professional arsenal of scoring at Pitt, and when you combine that with his youth, it’s easy to see why more draft analysts seem to be taking to his status as a prospect.

The draft is still a month away, but I think Carrington equated himself as more of a mid first round pick this week, and may have convinced a team in the lottery to use a pick on him. Hinson’s stock likely didn’t change, but continued to market himself as a player a team could stash away in the G League with a shooting stroke that will get him some chances to play in the NBA.

Pitt’s last draft picks was Lamar Patterson in 2014, with the most recent first round pick being Steven Adams in 2013. I think it’s safe to assume one, and probably both of those streaks come to an end in June.

Which transfer will make the biggest impact?

There might not be a greater sign of the times then looking up and down Pitt’s projected 2024 football roster. Of the 85 scholarships teams are allotted, Pitt has 20 players on its roster who are transfers and started their college careers elsewhere. Of the 20 transfers Pitt has, 14 joined the program this offseason.

I do not think that is unique to Pitt or anything with the high rate of roster turnover, because the transfer portal has done this to a nearly every program. It’s a necessary form of recruiting these days, because every team is simply looking to reload quickly on a year to year basis. It’s a new frontier, of course, and a shaky format that is going to stay in place for the time being.

Pitt has had some success with the portal at least, which should raise the expectations to a degree with some of the 14 newcomers. Bub Means became Pitt’s first portal addition to get drafted last month. Former portal recruits like Kanata Mumpfield and Donovan McMillon figure to be some of Pitt’s best players this season.

The addition of Chief Borders felt like the last big piece Pitt will land this offseason, just from a numbers standpoint. So now that Pitt’s transfer portal class is probably done at 14, who is going to make the biggest impact in year one? Here are five players I’m watching closely.

Nate Matlack

Pitt’s defensive end situation is tenuous at best. The Panthers lost both starters to the transfer portal, and a third returning player Nate Temple is already out for the season. Basically, anyone seeing action here is going to be a newcomer in one way or another.

I’m expecting Nate Matlack to see a lot of run at defensive end right away. He actually might be the team’s top option here overall. Matlack played in 39 games over four seasons at Kansas State in the Big 12, so he won’t need an adjustment to playing at this level. His story is more about finding a better fit for his game. Kansas State played a 3-4 defense, but the 6-5 and 250-pound senior sees a chance for more production in Pitt’s 4-3 style. Pitt is playing the odds that a change of role will elevate his production. Matlack does have 9.5 career sacks, so he actually does have real, tangible production as opposed to others in his room.

Chief Borders

Much like Matlack, it feels like Borders is the type of player who will get a chance to see significant action, basically out of need. Pitt needed to replenish the defensive end position, and had to draw in multiple transfers just to fill out the depth chart.

Borders, of course, is the newest addition. I think there is a lot to like here, and it feels like a mutually beneficial situation for both Pitt and Borders. He needed a new start and Pitt is in a position to take a gamble on a player with high upside.

Raphael Williams

Raphael ‘Poppi’ Williams did not participate in Pitt’s Blue-Gold game last month, but by all accounts he did have a strong showing during spring ball. Williams started his career at Western Carolina, playing under Kade Bell. He entered the transfer portal last offseason and ended up at San Diego State, but did not appear in any games due to an eligibility issue.

Williams was pursued by Pitt last year, but it made it easier to land him this time around with his former coaches now on the staff. Pitt’s offense is still a question mark this season. It will be interesting to see how Bell forms the offense around his best returning players, so it will be an advantage for a guy like Williams who may have a comfort level in this scheme. I think that may allow for him to carve out a role even around returning guys like Kanata Mumpfield, Daejon Reynolds, and Kenny Johnson.

Desmond Reid

I think a lot of the logic behind Williams emerging this year applies to Reid as well. He is coming off of a season where he had success playing in this system, it comes down to whether or not he can adapt to playing up a level. Pitt’s running back situation is a little unclear. Rodney Hammond is the top returning option, but there should be room for snaps behind him. I think Reid’s versatility and knowledge should give him a chance to see the field quite often.

Jeremiah Anglin

In addition to Borders committing, Pitt did have another spring addition. Jeremiah Anglin is almost like adding a freshman, as he comes to Pitt after spending only year in college at Kentucky. Anglin is a talented prospect Pitt pursued in the 2023 recruiting class, and they will end up with him after all. Pitt lost three veteran cornerbacks off of last year’s team and the position did not seem to have any defined starters at the end of spring ball. I think given that things are wide open here, plus with Anglin’s pedigree, he should be in line to see early playing time, even as a redshirt freshman.