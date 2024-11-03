Advertisement

in other news

PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more

Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more

Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting and more.

 • Chris Peak
Five questions as Pitt wrestling prepares to open season

Five questions as Pitt wrestling prepares to open season

What are five questions facing Pitt wrestling ahead of the 2024-25 season?

 • Eric Knopsnyder
The 3-2-1 Column: Getting set for a Saturday showdown with SMU

The 3-2-1 Column: Getting set for a Saturday showdown with SMU

Previewing Pitt's key ACC battle with SMU tomorrow

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Surprise seasons, dropped passes and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Surprise seasons, dropped passes and more

In this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions on surprise seasons, dropped passes and more.

 • Chris Peak

in other news

PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

PODCAST: Looking ahead to a huge game

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we looked back at the win over Syracuse and looked ahead to a huge game at SMU.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more

Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more

Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting and more.

 • Chris Peak
Five questions as Pitt wrestling prepares to open season

Five questions as Pitt wrestling prepares to open season

What are five questions facing Pitt wrestling ahead of the 2024-25 season?

 • Eric Knopsnyder
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 3, 2024
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss at SMU
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement