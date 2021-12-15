Signed: Okunlola joins Pitt's class

Pitt added one more piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, and it was a big one.

Four-star defensive end Samuel Okunlola became the final commitment for the Panthers, announcing his signing during a ceremony. He picked Pitt over offers from across the country, with Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia offering him.

He took official visits to Georgia in June, Pitt in September, Virginia in November and Colorado last weekend.

At 6’4” and 220 pounds, Okunlola is a quick defensive end off the edge, and he showed his athleticism as a senior this season when he caught seven passes for 222 yards - 31.7 yards per catch - and two touchdowns.

Okunlola is the second four-star recruit to sign with Pitt in the class, joining offensive line prospect Ryan Baer. He is also the older brother of 2023 four-star offensive line prospect Samson Okunlola, and both Samuel and Samson were at Pitt in the fall for a visit.