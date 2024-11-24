Staff picks: Can Pitt take down No. 19 Wisconsin?

This is a big early season test for the Panthers, and it’s a rare chance to pick up a win over a ranked opponent in non-conference play. Pitt has not had one of those since the 2007-08 season, when the Panthers took down No. 7 Duke on a memorable shot from LeVance Fields.

It should be a game of strength on strength, as Pitt’s guards have been the engine for the team through six games. Playing in their first game away from home this season, the Panthers were able to lean on a few guards who know to close out games. In Pitt’s 74-63 win over LSU on Friday, Jaland Lowe scored a career-high 22 points, while Ishmael Leggett provided 21 himself, as Pitt’s backcourt completely took over the game in the second half.

In his 10th season as head coach, Greg Gard is reversing some trends in Madison. The Badgers are scoring 87.8 points per game as a team, and hoist over 26 3-pointers a game. This is a more offensive-minded Wisconsin team than usual with a strong backcourt. Blackwell is joined by John Tonje, who leads the team at 21.3 points per game, as well as veteran Joel Klesmitt. That trio accounts for over half of the team’s scoring.

That win caught a lot of people’s attention and it vaulted the Badgers into the national rankings on Monday. Wisconsin took care of UCF on Friday in its opening round victory by a score of 86-70. In that game, the Badgers saw four players reach double figures, led by 17 from 6’4” sophomore John Blackwell.

Pitt has claimed wins over opponents from the Big 12 and SEC in its 6-0 start, and today will look to claim a victory over a Big Ten foe. The Badgers are undefeated thus far, and that may be a bit of a surprise. Wisconsin was picked to finish in a tie for 12th in the 18-team Big Ten in the conference’s preseason poll. However, the Badgers scored an impressive 103-88 win over No. 9 Arizona back on November 15th.

It is only November, but the Pitt Panthers have a big time college basketball game later this evening. Pitt (6-0) will square off with No. 19 Wisconsin (6-0) in the championship game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off. The game is set for 5:30 on the CBS Sports Network.

Stephen Gertz (6-0, 3-3 ATS) - I am going to keep rolling with the Pittsburgh Panthers until they prove otherwise. The Wisconsin Badgers already have a signature win this season, a home victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Pitt is still hunting for their first and tonight presents a terrific opportunity against a ranked team. I am leaning on the Panthers to continue to defend well. They need to pay special attention to the Johns, Tonje and Blackwell. Both are talented guards with good size that can really fill it up, especially from deep. But Pitt is one of the best teams in the country at defending the three-point line. If the Panthers' guards can get downhill, they should find success against a frontline that has size but does not block shots. The key for Pitt will be staying out of foul trouble. If they do, they have the better defense, and I think that matters on a neutral court.

Prediction: Pitt 75-71

Jim Hammett (6-0, 4-2 ATS) - This should be a good game. When comparing Pitt and Wisconsin to one another, the thing that struck me are the similarities. Both teams rely heavily on the production of three guards, but each team also starts two bigs with a lot of length. The Panthers and Badgers each keep a short bench, they both shoot a lot of three-pointers and seemingly are a pair of teams that will make the NCAA Tournament. This is a good measuring stick for one, but can also be a resume builder with a win.

The Panthers do not seem like they have hit their stride to me, which is saying something because their average margin of victory has been 26 points this season. But I think that's part of early season basketball: a few more careless turnovers than you would like, with the outside shooting being a little too hot and cold. When push comes to shove, even if the team isn't always clicking on all cylinders, in a late game situation Pitt still has Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett. I'll bet on those two today.

Prediction: Pitt 71-67

Matt Steinbrink (6-0, 0-6 ATS) - This one has a chance to be a great game. Both teams are undefeated, with Wisconsin’s win over Arizona being the most impressive. I believe this game comes down to whether or not Pitt can avoid fouling. If they stay sound and solid on defense and just make Wisconsin make shots, they should be able to win this game. If they unnecessarily foul and put Wisconsin on the line, they won’t be able to overcome it. The Badgers get to the line a lot, and with the right guys. As a team, they are basically automatic. Pitt has the edge athletically but Wisconsin can match with size. So if Pitt avoids the grabbing and silly fouls away from the rim to put them in the bonus, I think they win. They’ve done a better job of that recently, so I think they can do it again here today.

Prediction: Pitt 79-75

Houston Wilson (6-0, 3-3 ATS) - Today, Pitt faces the toughest challenge of the season against Wisconsin, a matchup that promises to be a battle of backcourts. Pitt’s guards—Ishmael Leggett, Jaland Lowe, and Damian Dunn—have been standout performers this year, and their ability to control the tempo will be crucial. On the other side, Wisconsin’s John Tonje and John Blackwell have also delivered strong performances. One of the critical factors in this game will be preventing Wisconsin from capitalizing at the free throw line. As one of the top free throw shooting teams in the nation, Wisconsin thrives on turning opportunities into easy points. If Pitt's guards play like they have been and keep Wisconsin off the line, Pitt has what it takes to squeak this game out late.

Prediction: Pitt 79-74

Chris Peak (6-0, 4-2 ATS) - I guess we're all going in on Pitt for this one. I just keep coming back to the same thing: if you have good guards, you can win a lot of games, and Pitt has really good guards. Really good. They've shown it in every game this season, and even when one of them is down - like Damian Dunn with foul trouble against LSU or Jaland Lowe in the two games prior to his triple-double - the other two more than pick up the slack. I think Dunn will stay out of foul trouble tonight and Lowe and Ishmael Leggett will keep rolling. The biggest challenge, of course, will be inside, where Cameron Corhen will face the tallest task (literally) of the season. I expect Corhen to battle valiantly, and even if he doesn't win that fight, I think he'll put up enough resistance to allow the guards to win It.

Prediction: Pitt 72-61