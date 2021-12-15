Signed: Jordaan Bailey

Pitt landed the rare re-commitment on Wednesday when Jordaan Bailey rejoined the Panthers’ class of 2022.

Bailey committed to Pitt in June after his official visit and stayed with the Panthers through the fall until last weekend, when he made a surprise announcement that he was decommitting.

That left Pitt without a running back in the class of 2022, but on Wednesday, head coach Pat Narduzzi and safeties coach Cory Sanders had an in-home visit with Bailey. During that visit, they re-established the relationship and worked with Bailey on a plan for academics to make sure he would be eligible to play with the Panthers in June.

A dynamic running back who can function as a receiver out of the backfield or even the slot, Bailey impressed the Pitt coaches when they saw him in person at a prospect camp in Florida in June. At that camp, he showed his skills primarily as a receiver, and his versatility sold Narduzzi and company on his potential.

When he committed, Bailey chose Pitt over offers from Mississippi State, Syracuse, West Virginia and a host of others.

As a senior this past fall, Bailey averaged eight yards per carry and more than 17 yards per reception while scoring 11 touchdowns.