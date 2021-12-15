Signed: Che Nwabuko

2022 Texas ATH locks in official visit with Pitt | Pitt adds commitment from Texas WR Nwabuko | Nwabuko: 'I’m hoping to bring this Texas speed'

Texas to Pittsburgh is becoming a more common thing these days on the recruiting trail. The Panthers previously added Erick Hallett and Nate Yarnell in recent classes, but this year Pitt will be bringing two players up from Texas in the class of 2022.

One of those players is Che Nwabuko, a speedy wide receiver from Manor. Nwabuko used his speed on the football field this season in many ways. While leading his team to a 9-3 record, Nwabuko caught 45 passes for 739 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also rushed for 215 yards as well.

Nwabuko's speed is not only evident on the football field, but also on a track. He finished fourth in the state last spring in the 100-meter dash with a 10.44 and he's hoping to bring a playmaking element when he gets to Pittsburgh.

“I’m hoping to bring this Texas speed,” Nwabuko said after his commitment. “They haven’t seen anything like it, and I’m hoping to bring it up there.”

Nwabuko took a visit to Pittsburgh in June and quickly committed to Pitt following the experience. He had additional offers from Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue.

“The facilities were top-notch,” Nwabuko said back in a June interview following his trip to Pittsburgh. “They’ve got everything you needed: great weight room, great fields, indoor facility, great training room - everything.”

Nwabuko is one of two wide receivers in the class brought in by first year assistant Brennan Marion along with Addison Copeland. The Panthers are set to return Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and second-leading receiver Jared Wayne next season, along with a strong cast of players beyond them. Still, there is always room for players with speed to find the field early in their career, and Nwabuko certainly has that opportunity.