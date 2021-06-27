Pitt adds commitment from Texas WR Nwabuko

Che Nwabuko, a 5'11" and 173-pound wide receiver from Texas committed to Pitt on Sunday afternoon concluding his official visit to the school from the weekend. Nwabuko held additional offers from Kansas, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue among others. He took an official visit to Marshall last weekend before making his official visit to Pitt this weekend.

Nwabuko has been a highly productive player at the high school level. Splitting time as a receiver and running back for Manor High School, he posted 471 rushing yards on 44 carries and three touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns during the 2020 season in seven games played according to MaxPreps.

Nwabuko is a big play threat, and will bring track speed to the Pitt offense. He was clocked at 10.44 in the 100-meter dash in the Texas State Track and Field championships back in May and placed fourth in Class-5A.

Nwabuko is the second player from the state of Texas to join Pitt's 2022 recruiting class. Last night, outside linebacker Marquan Pope made the call to commit to Pitt in the middle of his official visit. Nwakuo becomes the third wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class joining Buffalo standout Addison Copeland and Camden Brown, who committed earlier today.

First-year Pitt wide receiver coach Brennan Marion was the lead recruiter for Nwabuko's recruitment. He made a connection with the Texas speedster right away. Nwabuko had positive reviews of Marion from an interview with Panther-Lair.com back in April.

“I think he’s a really good guy, a good person that I’m excited to meet and we’ve just been building our relationship,” he said of Marion. “I just met him since recruiting has been recently popping off for me. I hope our relationship extends more and we talk more.”