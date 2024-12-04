Signed: Bryce Yates

A versatile athlete from Virginia has signed for Pitt.

Bryce Yates is a do-everything weapon at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield (Va.), and he committed to the Panthers this past April, picking Pitt over Duke, Maryland and others roughly one month after he took an unofficial visit.

“That visit, it opened my eyes about Pitt because I got to see the facilities and everything, and even when I left, the coaches stayed in contact and kept with me.

“It just felt like the right decision for me to do it now. I didn’t want to wait too long and lose my spot because they signed other receivers, so I felt like was the right decision for me.”

As a junior in 2023, Yates was a receiving target at Matoaca, catching 79 passes for 1,193 yards and 15 touchdowns (and scoring three more touchdowns - one rushing, one on a kick return and one on an interception return).

This year, he moved behind center and served as the Warriors’ quarterback, throwing for 2,176 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing 59 times for 388 yards - 6.6 yards per carry - and scoring seven more touchdowns. He also added two more touchdowns on interception returns.