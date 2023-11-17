Did Pitt find its quarterback for 2024 in Thursday night’s 24-16 win over Boston College at Acrisure Stadium?

Maybe. Maybe not. There’s still a lot to be proven with Nate Yarnell. Even in the aftermath of his second career start, Yarnell’s career sample size is still remarkably small. He attempted just 19 passes to beat the Eagles, and while he completed 11 of those for 207 yards and a touchdown, it remains to be seen if Yarnell can put the team on his back and carry it to victory.

But Yarnell did show a few things in Thursday night’s win. He showed that he was comfortable operating the offense. He showed that he could make reads and work through progressions. He showed that he could move around a little bit and still make throws downfield. He showed that he could pump-fake. He showed that he could hit a slant.

He showed that he could fight for the end zone.

He showed that he could make plays without giving up turnovers.

He showed that he could win.

And perhaps most importantly, Yarnell showed that he should have gotten a chance earlier in the season.

Against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, for example. Or against Wake Forest in a winnable game four weeks ago. Or in another winnable game at Virginia Tech three weeks before that.

Maybe even as early as September, when poor quarterback play doomed Pitt to bad losses against Cincinnati and West Virginia.