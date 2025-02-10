Dunn is 'most likely' out for the season

Damian Dunn’s season at Pitt is likely over.

Dunn suffered a fractured elbow in the Panthers’ 67-66 loss at North Carolina on Saturday, and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said Monday morning on the ACC mens basketball teleconference that a return for Dunn this season is unlikely.

“He has not seen a doctor. We did not come back to Pittsburgh. We traveled straight to Dallas (for Pitt's game at SMU on Tuesday). He’ll be seen by a specialist when we get back. But most likely, he is done for the season," Capel said.

Dunn joined Pitt as a transfer from Houston this offseason. He was a reserve with the Cougars and averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while providing defensive help off the bench.

At Pitt, he started the first seven games of the season before suffering a thumb injury in the Panthers’ first loss of the season. He missed the next seven games, returned for Pitt’s loss at Duke on Jan. 7 and has started five of the nine games since his return.

In 16 games played this season, Dunn averaged 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 41.2% from three.

Prior to his year at Houston, Dunn played four seasons at Temple. In his last three seasons with the Owls, Dunn started 58 games and averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

In the 15 games that Dunn played more than two minutes - he was limited to two minutes in the Wisconsin game when he got hurt - he scored in double figures eight times, highlighted by a season-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting in a loss at Wake Forest two weeks ago.

In the seven games that Dunn missed earlier in the season, freshman Brandin Cummings moved into the role of the third guard for Pitt, averaging 19 minutes per game and making his lone start of the season. Cummings averaged 10.9 points per game in Dunn’s absence, shooting 58.1% from the field and 12-of-22 (61.9%) from three, including a career game with 30 points in a win over Eastern Kentucky.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before,” Capel said. “We went through this earlier in the season when he got hurt at the Greebrier, so in November. Brandin Cummings, other guys will get an opportunity. We’ll see how it plays out, but we’ve been through this before…hopefully that helps us in this moment.”