The Pitt rushing game was naturally going to take a step back in 2019. It was inevitable, really. Pitt was set to start four new offensive linemen, lost two 1,000-yard backs and arguably the best blocking fullback in the country as well. The Pitt offense was also believed that it would try to show more balance this season with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple calling the plays.

Through the first six games, Pitt did not show balance. In fact, they showed a true lack of a running game and were reliant on the pass - a total role reversal from 2018. There were some injuries mixed in there as well, but the offense was struggling to establish the run throughout September and much of October. In recent weeks however, Pitt is finding more success on the ground. The backs are healthy and making plays and the line is creating more lanes to run.

Through Pitt’s first six games, the team was averaging 116.5 yards per game on the ground with three games failing to reach 100 yards total. Over the last three games, Pitt is averaging 159.6 yards per game and getting contributions from all the backs.

So why the change?



“The guys up front and my guys each week have gotten a little bit better,” Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell said. “They’re seeing it, they understand it better where the hole should be. They’re a little bit better equipped to set up the blocks with deception and footwork and all, it’s just time.”

Pitt broke off its biggest run of the season last game when true freshman Vincent Davis took a direct snap and made a cut and beat the defense for a 61-yard touchdown run.

“It's huge, I mean I think we’ve been saying all season that sooner or later it’s going to click and Vince popped a big one when he had that big touchdown run and that got us going offensively,” Quarterback Kenny Pickett said of the improving running game. “We’re in the final stretch of the season here now so it’s going to continue to improve. The guys up front are working really hard and I think the backs are starting to get a lot more confident now.”

Powell has been impressed with the freshman’s running style and believes he has the intangibles to be a good back in his career at Pitt..

“He’s got really good running skills and when I say running skills, I mean the ability to cut and move he knows where to cut through a guy,” Powell said of Vincent Davis. “He understands he’s a little man and so he understands angles and things of that nature and he’s got really good vision. Some guys just have a knack for things he’s got a really knack for knowing. I’m not sure he knows, he’s just got a knack, he just feels where he should end up with the ball and he’s done a good job with that.”

It wasn’t just the big run that proved to be important for Pitt last week. The Panthers ground game showed the ability to finish off a game. Junior AJ Davis rushed it seven times for 33 yards on the game’s final drive to keep the clock and chains moving to ensure a win. Pitt did that in the team’s win against Syracuse as well.

Pitt’s running game is still very much behind where it was last year. After all, the Panthers had the 16th best rushing attack in 2018, and Pitt finds itself ranked 105th in that category in 2019. Still the growth that unit is showing over the last three games can’t be discounted, especially with a group that only features one senior.