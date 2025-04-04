in other news
Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit
Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
• Karl Ludwig
WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi talks practice No. 11, spring progress
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Thursday's practice No. 11 about progress made this spring.
• Karl Ludwig
How is Doug Whaley tied to Pitt football?
Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Pitt has a general manager in Doug Whaley. What is his role at Pitt?
• Karl Ludwig
WATCH: Junko, Spann talk spring camp growth
Pitt punter Caleb Junko and wide receiver Deuce Spann spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice.
• Karl Ludwig
• Karl Ludwig
Respected Former Pitt Staffer Mark Diethorn Rejoins Panthers
