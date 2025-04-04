in other news

Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington earned 

 • Karl Ludwig
Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

 • Karl Ludwig
WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi talks practice No. 11, spring progress

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Thursday's practice No. 11 about progress made this spring.

 • Karl Ludwig
How is Doug Whaley tied to Pitt football?

Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Pitt has a general manager in Doug Whaley. What is his role at Pitt?

 • Karl Ludwig
WATCH: Junko, Spann talk spring camp growth

Pitt punter Caleb Junko and wide receiver Deuce Spann spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice.

 • Karl Ludwig

Published Apr 4, 2025
Respected Former Pitt Staffer Mark Diethorn Rejoins Panthers
Karl Ludwig  •  Pitt Sports News
Staff Writer
