Pitt saw another defensive end go into the transfer portal this week when redshirt freshman Antonio Camon announced that he is leaving the Panthers.

Camon joined Pitt as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, committing during his official visit in June 2022 and picking the Panthers over offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He was rated a 5.7 on the Rivals rating scale, which put him one-tenth of a point shy of being a four-star prospect. Camon was also the No. 87 recruit in the state of Florida for the 2023 class and the No. 39 strong-side defensive end prospect in the nation that year.

He did not appear in any games as a true freshman in 2023, but he ended spring camp 2024 with two sacks in the Blue-Gold Game last Saturday. In the player-led draft that set the rosters for the spring game, Camon was the sixth and final underclassman defensive end selected, following true freshman Sincere Edwards, fellow redshirt freshmen Maverick Gracio and David Ojiegbe and walk-on Zach Zollers.

Camon entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.