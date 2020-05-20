Recruiting Big Board: Offensive Line
Pitt has four offensive line recruits in the class of 2021. The Pitt coaches are off to a strong start by landing commitments from Michigan standouts Terrence Enos and Brandon Honorable, along with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news