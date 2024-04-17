Another night, another live stream to talk about Pitt losing players to the transfer portal. On Tuesday night, we went live to talk about the losses of Dayon Hayes and Solomon DeShields and how Pitt will replace them at defensive end and linebacker, respectively. We also talked about NIL, Pitt hoops transfer additions and a lot more.

Note: We experienced a brief power outage near the end of the live stream, resulting in a rather abrupt ending. We apologize.

