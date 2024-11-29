Pro Panthers: Another sack for Kancey

The NFL season is now through 11 weeks. There are a number of Pitt players helping their teams chase down playoff berths. Here is this week's report.

Second year defensive linemen Calijah Kancey racked up another sack on Sunday, his fourth over the past three games. On the season, Kancey has 19 tackles, 8 TFLS, and five sacks. The Biucs defeated the Giants 30-7 last week and take on the Panthers on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd put together his most productive game this season with the struggling Tennessee Titans. The veteran wideout caught six passes on six targets for 55 yards and helped Tennessee to an upset 32-27 win over the Texans to improve to 3-8 on the year. Boyd has 29 catches for 273 yards. Up next, Tennessee travels to Washington.

Jordan Whitehead caught a tough break as it was reported earlier this week he tore his pec, which will end his season. Whitehead finished the 2024 campaign with 47 tackles and started all 11 games he saw action in for Tampa.

Matt Goncalves made the third start of his NFL career last week. Goncalves was the top-graded Indianapolis offensive linemen by PFR for their game against the Lions. The Colts lost that game 24-6 to fall to 5-7 on the year. It took an injury to get him into the lineup, but Goncalves is moving in the right direction towards being a full-time starter from this point forward, as the third-round pick is equating himself quite nicely in his first extended look of playing time. The Colts travel to New England on Sunday.

Jason Pinnock returned to action after missing the previous game. Pinnock recorded five tackles in the team's 30-7 loss to the Bucs last week and added three more In the Giants' loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. On the season, the former Pitt DB has 51 tackles and three sacks.

James Conner had a relatively quiet day in the Cardinals' 16-6 loss to the Seahawks. The former ACC Player of the Year rushed for eight yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 41 yards. On the season, Conner has 705 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 29 catches for 288 yards. The loss to Seattle snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cardinals. Up next for Arizona is a road game in Minnesota.

Dane Jackson earned his second start in four games played with the Carolina Panthers after starting the season on IR. He earned a tough assignment, going against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers nearly pulled an upset before falling 30-27. Jackson was on the field for 64 snaps on defense and finished with two tackles and a pass deflection. He also allowed six catches on nine targets. Up next for the 3-8 is a home game against Tampa on Sunday.

DJ Turner earned the start at wide receiver last week for the Raiders, his fifth of the season. Turner caught two passes for five yards and totaled 48 snaps on offense. He also had a pair of punt returns for 14 yards as well. Turner has 15 catches for 133 yards and five carries for 33 yards with two total touchdowns on the season. Up next, Las Vegas plays a Black Friday game in Kansas City.

Patrick Jones saw action for 29 defensive snaps and seven more on special teams in the Vikins' 30-27 overtime win over Chicago last week. The victory pushed Minnesota's record to 9-2 on the season. Jones has 28 tackles, nine TFLs, and seven sacks in his fourth NFL year.

Brian O'Neill made the 100th start of his career over the weekend at his usual right tackle spot for the Vikings. He helped Minnesota to a 30-27 overtime win, and paved the way for a 330-yard passing performance from San Darnold as well as a 100-yard game on the ground for Aaron Jones. The 9-2 Vikings host Arizona on Sunday.

Avonte Maddox had one tackle in the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Rams. Maddox played 13 snaps on defense and an additional 17 on special teams. Up next, 9-2 Philadelphia goes to Baltimore on Sunday.

Lucas Krull saw action in Denver's 29-19 win over the Raiders last week. The former Pitt tight end played 21 snaps, although he did not see any targets in the passing game. On the season, Krull has 10 catches for 96 yards in eight games played. Denver is now 7-5 on the season and hosts Cleveland this week for Monday Night Football.

Damarri Mathis saw limited action in Denver's win over the Raiders. He saw 15 snaps on special teams and just one on defense while not recording any tackles. Mathis has appeared in five games this season after missing the first six weeks on IR.

Kenny Pickett took two knees to cap off the Eagles win over the Rams on Sunday night. It was the third appearance of the season for Pitt's all-time leading passer.