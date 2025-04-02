Pitt hosting big recruits for fourth week of spring practice

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Thursday's practice No. 11 about progress made this spring.
Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Pitt has a general manager in Doug Whaley. What is his role at Pitt?
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington is continuing to stack up strong performances with the Washington Wizards.
Pitt is set to receive an official visit from local 2026 three-star linebacker Colsen Gatten this June.
Pitt is hosting Iowa State transfer Nojus Indrusaitis on a visit this week, according to multiple reports.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Thursday's practice No. 11 about progress made this spring.
Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Pitt has a general manager in Doug Whaley. What is his role at Pitt?
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington is continuing to stack up strong performances with the Washington Wizards.