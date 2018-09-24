PODCAST: What's next for Pitt after losing to UNC?
MORE HEADLINES - Notebook: News and numbers from the loss at UNC | Still no answers on offense in the second half | FREE ARTICLE: For Pitt and Narduzzi, latest loss to UNC is "same old, same old" | PODCAST: The Drive Home from UNC | Narduzzi on the loss to UNC, the defensive issues and more | Post-game video: Narduzzi's press conference | Post-game video: Pitt players after the loss to UNC | Slideshow: Pitt loses at UNC
How will the Panthers move forward after Saturday's disappointing loss to UNC? And what's realistic for the rest of the season?