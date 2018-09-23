Pitt lost at North Carolina on Saturday 38-35, and here’s a collection of news and notes from the game.

- After losing to UNC, Pitt sits at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC; a win on Saturday would have given the Panthers their first 3-1 and 2-0 starts since 2015.

- With the loss, Pat Narduzzi’s record at Pitt is now 23-19 overall, an even 19-19 against FBS competition and 16-18 against teams from Power Five conferences.

- The loss drops Pitt to 3-10 all-time against North Carolina and 0-6 against the Tar Heels since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. The last Pitt win over UNC was in the 2009 Meineke Car Care Bowl; before that, the Panthers won the first two games in the series in 1974 and 1978.

- All six of Pitt’s losses to UNC since joining the ACC have been one-score games, and seven points total have decided the last three contests.

- In the three-plus years that Narduzzi has been head coach at Pitt, the Panthers have scored at least 35 points 14 times (10 of those were in the 2016 season). In those 14 games, Pitt has a 10-4 record. Prior to Saturday, the last time the Panthers lost while scoring 35 was the Thursday night game against Virginia Tech in 2016.

- On the other side of the ball, Pitt has allowed 35 or more points in 15 games under Narduzzi and the Panthers have won just four of those. They are 0-5 when giving up 35+ since beating Syracuse 76-61 in the 2016 regular-season finale.

- Pitt hit another positive benchmark against UNC when the team combined to rush for 228 yards, a total that the Panthers had hit 17 times under Narduzzi prior to Saturday. In those previous 17 games, Pitt had a 13-4 record.

- Redshirt sophomore receiver Taysir Mack was one of the standouts for Pitt on Saturday, catching two passes for 76 yards to bring his season total to 224 yards on 10 receptions. In the last two games, he has hauled in six passes for 171 yards.

- Maurice Ffrench set career highs on Saturday in receptions (7) and receiving yards (65) while also catching his first career touchdown pass. He now has three touchdowns on the season - one rushing, one receiving and one on a kick return - the second-most TD’s on the team.

- Qadree Ollison wasn’t Pitt’s leading rusher on Saturday - the first time this season he hasn’t paced the team on the ground - but he finished with 72 yards on 12 carries and he now has 355 rushing yards this season; that leads the team and it is 43 yards shy of his total rushing output from all of last season. Ollison also scored his fourth touchdown of the season, and he leads the team in that category, too.

- Darrin Hall had his best rushing game of the season Saturday, going for 84 yards on six carries with a 65-yard touchdown run making up the bulk of his yardage. That was Hall’s best game since going for 121 and four scores in last season’s loss to North Carolina.

- Freshman running back Mychale Salahuddin made his collegiate debut last week but didn’t touch the ball. This week, he ran three times, all on sweeps, and gained 34 yards. That included a 23-yard pickup on his first carry.

- On defense, Pitt finished with seven tackles for loss but just one sack and only two quarterback hurries, as the clean pocket helped UNC quarterback Nathan Elliott post his first career 300-yard game.

- Quintin Wirginis paced the Panthers with a career-high nine tackles, while Damar Hamlin and Seun Idowu had eight each.